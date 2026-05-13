ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Achieve Major Breakthrough In Batala Double Murder Case

Punjab Police personnel with the accused, whom they apprehended from the India-Bhutan border ( ETV Bharat )

Jaigaon: A major breakthrough has been achieved in the high-profile Batala double murder case in Punjab. Police have arrested three shooters—close associates of gangster Happy Jatt—from an area adjacent to the India-Bhutan border in Jaigaon, West Bengal. Among those arrested are the prime accused in the murder of young Kabaddi player Jugraj Singh.

Sources said the arrests were made in Jaigaon during a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), and the Alipurduar District Police.

Punjab Police personnel with the accused, whom they apprehended from the India-Bhutan border (ETV Bharat)

Investigators claim that the arrested individuals were directly involved in the double murder that took place in Batala, Punjab, on April 27.

Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shah said, "Yesterday, we learned that a team from the Punjab Police had arrived here to investigate the double murder case in Punjab's Batala. We extended our full cooperation to them. Three individuals were arrested from the India-Bhutan border area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jatin Singh, Sajandeep Singh, and Mehakdeep Singh. All three are residents of Amritsar, Punjab. The Punjab Police have taken these three into custody on a transit remand."

Police have discovered that all three individuals were plotting to flee to a Southeast Asian country by crossing the porous India-Bhutan border.