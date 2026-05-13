Punjab Police Achieve Major Breakthrough In Batala Double Murder Case
Investigators claim that the arrested individuals were directly involved in the double murder that took place in Batala, Punjab, on April 27.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Jaigaon: A major breakthrough has been achieved in the high-profile Batala double murder case in Punjab. Police have arrested three shooters—close associates of gangster Happy Jatt—from an area adjacent to the India-Bhutan border in Jaigaon, West Bengal. Among those arrested are the prime accused in the murder of young Kabaddi player Jugraj Singh.
Sources said the arrests were made in Jaigaon during a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), and the Alipurduar District Police.
Investigators claim that the arrested individuals were directly involved in the double murder that took place in Batala, Punjab, on April 27.
Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shah said, "Yesterday, we learned that a team from the Punjab Police had arrived here to investigate the double murder case in Punjab's Batala. We extended our full cooperation to them. Three individuals were arrested from the India-Bhutan border area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jatin Singh, Sajandeep Singh, and Mehakdeep Singh. All three are residents of Amritsar, Punjab. The Punjab Police have taken these three into custody on a transit remand."
Police have discovered that all three individuals were plotting to flee to a Southeast Asian country by crossing the porous India-Bhutan border.
On Wednesday, after obtaining a transit remand from the Alipurduar Court, the arrested individuals were taken to Punjab. Police stated that the accused were tracked down based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and intelligence inputs.
Police said a search is currently underway for another criminal involved in the incident. Additionally, investigators are examining whether a major criminal gang was behind these killings.
Sandeep Wadera, an investigating officer with the Punjab Police, confirmed that the three individuals have been arrested.
On the night of April 27, four assailants arriving on a motorcycle opened fire on three individuals on the outskirts of Batala, Punjab. Kashmir Singh (40) and a local-level Kabaddi player, Jugraj Singh (19), died on the spot. Another young man, also named, Jugraj Singh sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.
According to police sources, the arrested individuals are associates of Happy Jat—a notorious gangster who operates a criminal syndicate from abroad.
Happy Jat hails ffrom Amritsar and he faces over 20 criminal cases, including charges of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, extortion, and targeted killings. Investigators claim that he also runs a network for smuggling narcotics into India via drones while operating from overseas. The Punjab Police have been making efforts to extradite him back to the country for a considerable period.