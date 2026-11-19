Iron Bridge Collapses Near Patiala, Two Trucks Stranded; One Catches Fire
The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Patiala: An iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday while two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, with one of them catching fire shortly after the incident.
There was no loss of life in the collapse, according to preliminary information. The bridge suddenly gave way as the two trucks were crossing, causing the vehicles to plunge into the collapsed section. One of the trucks reportedly caught fire soon after the incident, sources said.
Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze after considerable efforts, preventing further damage. Police personnel also reached the site and took steps to manage the situation as a large number of locals and passers-by gathered following the incident.
The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established. The incident is likely to affect traffic on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass.
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