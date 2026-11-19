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Iron Bridge Collapses Near Patiala, Two Trucks Stranded; One Catches Fire

Iron Bridge Collapses Near Patiala, Two Trucks Stranded; One Catches Fire ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Patiala: An iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday while two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, with one of them catching fire shortly after the incident.

There was no loss of life in the collapse, according to preliminary information. The bridge suddenly gave way as the two trucks were crossing, causing the vehicles to plunge into the collapsed section. One of the trucks reportedly caught fire soon after the incident, sources said.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze after considerable efforts, preventing further damage. Police personnel also reached the site and took steps to manage the situation as a large number of locals and passers-by gathered following the incident.