Punjab Overtakes Kerala To Become India's Top State In School Education: CM Mann, Edu Minister Highlight Niti Aayog Report
Punjab has emerged as the country's top-performing states in school education, with NITI Aayog Report placing it ahead of Kerala on key foundational learning indicators.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
Chandigarh: Setting a historic milestone in the field of school education, Punjab has been recognised as India's top-performing state, as per NITI Aayog's Education Quality Report 2026.
The report revealed that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, a state that has long held the position of India's leader across key foundational parameters of school education.
Punjab's Edu System Example For Entire Country: Mann
Reacting to the report, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state's education system has become "a model for the entire nation". Mann said government schools in Punjab are now performing better than many private schools. He further said the state has secured the number one position in education ahead of Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra.
ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਮਿਸਾਲ ਬਣ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਗਵਾਹੀ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਹੁਣ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਤ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2026
ਅਸੀਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੇਰਲਾ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਵਰਗੇ ਸੂਬਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਛਾੜ ਕੇ 'ਨੰਬਰ 1' ਦਾ ਰੁਤਬਾ ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।… pic.twitter.com/rxII83rhm5
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mann said, "Today, Punjab's education system has become an example for the entire country. Not just words, but statistics show that government schools are now outperforming private schools. Punjab has secured the No. 1 position in the field of education, surpassing states like Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra. Be it language or Mathematics, the talented students of Punjab are leading in every field."
Minister Highlights NITI Aayog Report
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state's achievement is because of the policy reforms, better implementation of education initiatives and the efforts of teachers, students and parents.
"This honour belongs to every parent, student and teacher who refused to leave government schools. This was not achieved in a day but it is a combination of better policy, intention and implementation, which has brought better results," he said.
Highlighting the report, Singh said Punjab scored 82 percent proficiency in language and 78 percent in Mathematics in class 3, which is more than Kerala's 75 percent and 70 percent respectively. In Class 9 Mathematics, Punjab recorded 52 percent proficiency, which is more than Kerala's 45 percent, he said, crediting the post-pandemic recovery initiatives launched under the leadership of CM Mann.
"The reforms undertaken by the Punjab government after the Covid-19 pandemic through Mission Samarth and Schools of Eminence programme have yielded tangible results, with improvements in school infrastructure and learning outcomes. Almost 99.9 percent government schools in the state now have electricity, 99 percent schools have functional computers and over 80 percent schools are equipped with smart classrooms," the minister said.
He also mentioned that over 90 percent students of Class 10 are now taking admission in Class 11. "This rate reflects a rapid decline in the school dropout rate. The student teacher ratio has come down to 22:1," the Education Minister said.
Harjot Singh said, "The NITI Aayog report has particularly praised Punjab for bridging the urban-rural gap in the education sector and ensuring equal opportunities for rural students and girls. Punjab's adoption of global best practices has led to a rapid increase in the success rate of competitive examinations among government school students. So far, 786 students of government schools have cleared the JEE Main exam and 1,284 students have cleared the NEET exam."
The minister added that teacher training programmes conducted in Finland and Singapore helped improve classroom teaching. He said the Punjab government had recruited 13,000 teachers and staff members, launched the 'English Edge' programme for nearly three lakh students. In addition, 118 Schools of Eminence are being opened, he said.
Singh asserted that quality education can be ensured with better policy, intention and implementation and "our teachers have proven this".
The minister said that the reforms undertaken by the state government at the ground level have now been validated by the NITI Aayog. The children of government schools are not only getting training but they are also leading, he said.
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