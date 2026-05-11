ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Overtakes Kerala To Become India's Top State In School Education: CM Mann, Edu Minister Highlight Niti Aayog Report

Representational Image ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Setting a historic milestone in the field of school education, Punjab has been recognised as India's top-performing state, as per NITI Aayog's Education Quality Report 2026. The report revealed that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, a state that has long held the position of India's leader across key foundational parameters of school education. Punjab's Edu System Example For Entire Country: Mann Reacting to the report, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state's education system has become "a model for the entire nation". Mann said government schools in Punjab are now performing better than many private schools. He further said the state has secured the number one position in education ahead of Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mann said, "Today, Punjab's education system has become an example for the entire country. Not just words, but statistics show that government schools are now outperforming private schools. Punjab has secured the No. 1 position in the field of education, surpassing states like Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra. Be it language or Mathematics, the talented students of Punjab are leading in every field." Minister Highlights NITI Aayog Report Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state's achievement is because of the policy reforms, better implementation of education initiatives and the efforts of teachers, students and parents.