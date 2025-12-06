ETV Bharat / state

Punjab on Edge As Farmers, Police Clash Over Rail Roko Protest Against Electricity Bill

Chandigarh: Farmer organisations staged a two-hour 'Rail Roko' protest at 26 locations across 19 districts in Punjab on Thursday, opposing the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the introduction of prepaid power meters, and the alleged forced sale of government utilities by the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

However, even before the scheduled protest began, police launched early-morning detentions of farmer leaders across multiple districts, leading to tension and clashes at several locations. Around 5 am, police raided the residence of Avtar Singh, District Press Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Punjab), in Dharam Singh Wala village of Moga district. Several farmers present at the house were detained to prevent them from organising the protest. The action triggered strong resistance from local farmers.

A tense confrontation unfolded in Bhadason when police arrived at the home of farmer leader Gamdur Singh. Only his wife and daughter were present at the house. They questioned the police for failing to act swiftly in a recent theft case but moving immediately to detain a farmer with no criminal charges. Notably, no female police personnel were present during the operation, further intensifying the outrage.



Farmers accuse Centre of snatching people’s rights

From 1 pm to 3 pm, farmers blocked railway tracks at multiple locations across Punjab. A massive gathering was reported in Kapurthala, where hundreds of farmers assembled in support of the protest.