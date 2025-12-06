Punjab on Edge As Farmers, Police Clash Over Rail Roko Protest Against Electricity Bill
Before the scheduled protest began, police launched early-morning detentions of farmer leaders across multiple districts, leading to tension and clashes at several locations.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 12:30 AM IST
Chandigarh: Farmer organisations staged a two-hour 'Rail Roko' protest at 26 locations across 19 districts in Punjab on Thursday, opposing the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the introduction of prepaid power meters, and the alleged forced sale of government utilities by the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.
However, even before the scheduled protest began, police launched early-morning detentions of farmer leaders across multiple districts, leading to tension and clashes at several locations. Around 5 am, police raided the residence of Avtar Singh, District Press Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Punjab), in Dharam Singh Wala village of Moga district. Several farmers present at the house were detained to prevent them from organising the protest. The action triggered strong resistance from local farmers.
A tense confrontation unfolded in Bhadason when police arrived at the home of farmer leader Gamdur Singh. Only his wife and daughter were present at the house. They questioned the police for failing to act swiftly in a recent theft case but moving immediately to detain a farmer with no criminal charges. Notably, no female police personnel were present during the operation, further intensifying the outrage.
Farmers accuse Centre of snatching people’s rights
From 1 pm to 3 pm, farmers blocked railway tracks at multiple locations across Punjab. A massive gathering was reported in Kapurthala, where hundreds of farmers assembled in support of the protest.
Farmer leaders said the Electricity Amendment Bill is a direct attack on the rights of farmers and the common public. They alleged that the Central Government is interfering with the powers of states through anti-farmer policies, which they said would not be accepted under any circumstances.
Protest in Amritsar
In Amritsar, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticised the heavy police deployment. “We only planned a symbolic two-hour protest. Had the government wanted, it could have held talks and resolved the issue. Instead, it chose repression,” he said.
He added that the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill would hand over the power sector entirely to private companies, which would severely impact farmers and consumers alike. The protest also demanded withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill draft, replacement of prepaid meters with conventional meters and end to the forced sale of government utility properties.
Farmers alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government failed to raise objections to the central bill, terming it a “complete surrender to the Centre”. They claimed this would lead to the erosion of people’s rights rather than their protection. Leaders warned that the agitation would continue until all detained farmers are released and cases against them are withdrawn.
Read more