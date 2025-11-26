Punjab | Newlywed Bride Dies In Road Accident In Fatehgarh Sahib, Groom Critically Injured
The accident on Manupur-Balada Road claimed the life of a 21-year-old newlywed bride, injured her husband. The couple had married three days earlier.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Fatehgarh Sahib: A newlywed bride, Amardeep Kaur (21), died while her husband, 21-year-old Gurmukh Singh, sustained serious injuries, when the car they were travelling in met with an accident. The couple had tied the knot just three days earlier, on Sunday, police said.
According to police, the mishap occurred around 9 PM on Tuesday night when the car carrying the couple hit a tree at high speed. The collision caused a loud noise, attracting nearby residents who rushed to the scene. Amardeep Kaur died on the spot, while Gurmukh Singh was immediately taken to a local hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred and admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh's Sector 32.
Harkirat Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Badali Ala Singh police station, said, "Initial investigations indicate that the vehicle was travelling at a high speed. A technical examination of the car is underway, and we will also record the statement of the groom. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress."
Police said that the couple, Amardeep Kaur, a resident of Bassi Pathana and Gurmukh, a resident of Dubali village, were returning from Manupur to Balada to meet relatives when the mishap occurred. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and provide information about the incident.
Also Read