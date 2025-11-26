ETV Bharat / state

Punjab | Newlywed Bride Dies In Road Accident In Fatehgarh Sahib, Groom Critically Injured

Fatehgarh Sahib: A newlywed bride, Amardeep Kaur (21), died while her husband, 21-year-old Gurmukh Singh, sustained serious injuries, when the car they were travelling in met with an accident. The couple had tied the knot just three days earlier, on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the mishap occurred around 9 PM on Tuesday night when the car carrying the couple hit a tree at high speed. The collision caused a loud noise, attracting nearby residents who rushed to the scene. Amardeep Kaur died on the spot, while Gurmukh Singh was immediately taken to a local hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred and admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh's Sector 32.