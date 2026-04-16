ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Murder: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Over Old Rivalry In Amritsar

Amritsar: A chilling incident has surfaced from Bhullar village in Punjab, where a young man was shot dead in broad daylight due to an ongoing rivalry. The victim, identified as Manjeet Singh, was married and a father of four. The brazen killing has triggered panic in the area.

Eyewitness Malkeet Singh said, “Manjeet Singh was sitting inside his car parked near a chicken shop, when assailants suddenly arrived on motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire. He was alone in the vehicle. Four shots were fired, three of which struck him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.”

The murder is believed to be the fallout of an old enmity. According to sources, Manjeet Singh had a dispute with the accused in 2024, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 452. The rivalry persisted, ultimately culminating in the fatal attack, as he was seated in his car in Bhullar village.

Open Firing, Accused Flee