Punjab Murder: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Over Old Rivalry In Amritsar
Authorities believe an unresolved 2024 dispute is the motive. The rivalry escalated, culminating in the deadly attack, while Manjeet sat in his car.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Amritsar: A chilling incident has surfaced from Bhullar village in Punjab, where a young man was shot dead in broad daylight due to an ongoing rivalry. The victim, identified as Manjeet Singh, was married and a father of four. The brazen killing has triggered panic in the area.
Eyewitness Malkeet Singh said, “Manjeet Singh was sitting inside his car parked near a chicken shop, when assailants suddenly arrived on motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire. He was alone in the vehicle. Four shots were fired, three of which struck him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.”
The murder is believed to be the fallout of an old enmity. According to sources, Manjeet Singh had a dispute with the accused in 2024, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 452. The rivalry persisted, ultimately culminating in the fatal attack, as he was seated in his car in Bhullar village.
Open Firing, Accused Flee
Malkeet Singh further alleged, “The attackers are known in the area for criminal activities. They openly carry illegal weapons and are frequently involved in violent disputes. Several cases have already been registered against them. This time, around eight men came on motorcycles, carried out the murder in the open, and fled the scene.”
Probe Underway, CCTV Being Scanned
SI Manjeet Singh said, “A 32-year-old man, Manjeet Singh, has been shot dead in Bhullar village. Based on family statements, an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused. Empty shells have been recovered from the spot by police and forensic teams. The case appears to be linked to a personal dispute. Multiple teams have been formed, and the accused will be arrested soon.”
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