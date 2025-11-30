Punjab Murder Accused Arrested In Gujarat's Jamnagar
Lovepreet Singh was allegedly involved in the murder of one Makhan Singh in Amritsar on November 18.
Jamnagar: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jamnagar arrested a youth for his alleged involvement in a murder in Amritsar, Punjab on November 18.
A case of the murder of one Makhan Singh was registered at the A Division Police Station in Amritsar on November 18. The accused, Dharamveer Singh, Karamveer Singh, Bikramjit Singh, and John, were detained and interrogated by the Punjab Police. They revealed the name of another accused, Lovepreet Singh, involved in the crime. The Punjab Police shared information about Lovepreet with senior officers of the Gujarat ATS.
Investigation revealed that Lovepreet, had arrived in Jamnagar a day earlier to work as a helper in a company located in Meghpar, Jamnagar. The Gujarat ATS had informed the Jamnagar Special Operations Group (SOG) about Lovepreet. Police said Lovepreet in a house and had changed his name to Islam.
He was arrested by Jamnagar SOG team which brought him to Gujarat ATS Ahmedabad for further interrogation.
During the initial interrogation of the accused, Lovepreet, he confessed to being involved in the conspiracy to murder Makhan Singh at the Amritsar Bus Stand under the A Division Post Office in Amritsar along with Dharamveer Singh, Karamveer Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, and John.
The process to hand over Lovepreet to Amritsar City police is underway, said a senior police officer.
