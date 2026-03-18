Punjab MPs Echo Depleting Ground Water Concerns In Parliament
The stakeholders say there is a need to break the wheat-paddy cycle and diversify agriculture for which MSP guarantee should be given to the farmers
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab’s depleting groundwater table found an echo in both the houses of the Indian Parliament, with members from the state seeking long term solution to the problem. The water level has gone down in 19 of the 23 districts in the state.
On Tuesday, the matter was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, and on Wednesday, it was Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Kang, who took it up in the Lok Sabha.
Kang has demanded a special package for the state so that farmers can diversify their crops and get out of the paddy and wheat cycle. He said that besides the depleting water table, the situation is causing health problems for the people.
Sandhu underlined that Punjab led the Green Revolution to feed the entire country and made a major contribution to the Centre's de-stocking. But all this came with serious consequences. A recent National Green Tribunal Report (NGT) has warned that with the groundwater depleting in 19 districts, the water in Punjab will neither be drinkable nor suitable for cultivation in the coming years.
In Punjab, 156% of water is being extracted from the ground, while the national average stands at 60%. "This means that more water is being extracted than what is being used, which is why it is a serious issue," said Sandhu.
An expert at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Dr Ajmer Singh, said, "Currently, there are 111 blocks in Punjab that are under a very heavy impact. Apart from these, 10 blocks are in critical condition, and 15 are in semi-critical condition. There are 17 blocks in Punjab where there is waterlogging."
He added that the situation somewhat improved in 2025 compared to 2024. "In 2024, our average water extraction rate was 164%, which has come down to 156%. This means that if we are putting 100% water into the ground, about 50% more is being extracted from it," he said.
A Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) report has stated that water extraction up to 70% falls in the safe category, 70% to 90% in semi-critical, 90% to 100% in critical and more than 100% in the overexploited category.
The Ground Water Assessment Report 2024 said that from 1984 to 1992, 118% water was extracted, which went up to 153% by 2024.
The report says that water is not suitable for drinking in many parts, including Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot and Ferozepur.
Deputy Director of Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Baldev Singh, disclosed, "We have reached the third layer in many districts of Punjab, with the first two layers of water depleted. In the third layer, it is not necessary that the water will be suitable for drinking or for crops. Therefore, we have to save water for our future generations. But this will be possible only when the government supports the farmers, and they are motivated to choose alternative crops."
In December 2025, replying to a question raised by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rajbhushan Chaudhary stated, "According to the 2025 assessment of the CGWB and the state government, 18.6 billion cubic meters of water comes to Punjab annually, while 26.27 BCM of water is being extracted. This amounts to 156.36% water extraction from the ground of Punjab."
Kang said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said, "To save the people of Punjab, the central government must help them. Punjab needs a special package through which crop diversification can be promoted."
Dr Baldev said that the wheat-paddy cycle has led to the depletion and pollution of the groundwater. "Paddy is being cultivated in about 32 lakh hectares, which is almost the level of wheat. Farmers have no other option. If they plant maize after potatoes, then the kharif crop of maize draws as much water as paddy. Farmers have the option of planting oilseeds and groundnuts, following which they can plant basmati after July,” he said.
The expert said that farmers’ worry is that if they do not cultivate paddy, which gives a return of up to Rs 80,000 per acre, which other crop can yield the same returns.
"If this crop cycle has to be changed, the governments will have to intervene. The governments are not paying any attention to this," he underlined.
Dr Baldev pointed out that despite being an agricultural state, Punjab does not have an agricultural policy. Meanwhile, this time too, the Centre has not introduced any policy in which it is proposed to provide MSP on other crops as well.
The farmers agree that paddy is not Punjab’s traditional crop, given its geographical conditions. They say that this was imposed on the state and proved to be a water guzzler.
General Secretary of Dasmesh Union, Jasdev Singh Lalton, said, "If the government helps us, we are ready to plant any crop. But the government should guarantee us the MSP for it.”
Meanwhile, District President of Bhartiya Mazdoor Kisani Union, Bhola Singh, said, "We ourselves are worried about the groundwater situation. But we are forced to continue with the wheat-paddy cycle and have no choice."