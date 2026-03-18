ETV Bharat / state

Punjab MPs Echo Depleting Ground Water Concerns In Parliament

Ludhiana: Punjab’s depleting groundwater table found an echo in both the houses of the Indian Parliament, with members from the state seeking long term solution to the problem. The water level has gone down in 19 of the 23 districts in the state.

On Tuesday, the matter was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, and on Wednesday, it was Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Kang, who took it up in the Lok Sabha.

Kang has demanded a special package for the state so that farmers can diversify their crops and get out of the paddy and wheat cycle. He said that besides the depleting water table, the situation is causing health problems for the people.

Sandhu underlined that Punjab led the Green Revolution to feed the entire country and made a major contribution to the Centre's de-stocking. But all this came with serious consequences. A recent National Green Tribunal Report (NGT) has warned that with the groundwater depleting in 19 districts, the water in Punjab will neither be drinkable nor suitable for cultivation in the coming years.

In Punjab, 156% of water is being extracted from the ground, while the national average stands at 60%. "This means that more water is being extracted than what is being used, which is why it is a serious issue," said Sandhu.

An expert at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Dr Ajmer Singh, said, "Currently, there are 111 blocks in Punjab that are under a very heavy impact. Apart from these, 10 blocks are in critical condition, and 15 are in semi-critical condition. There are 17 blocks in Punjab where there is waterlogging."

He added that the situation somewhat improved in 2025 compared to 2024. "In 2024, our average water extraction rate was 164%, which has come down to 156%. This means that if we are putting 100% water into the ground, about 50% more is being extracted from it," he said.

A Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) report has stated that water extraction up to 70% falls in the safe category, 70% to 90% in semi-critical, 90% to 100% in critical and more than 100% in the overexploited category.

The Ground Water Assessment Report 2024 said that from 1984 to 1992, 118% water was extracted, which went up to 153% by 2024.

The report says that water is not suitable for drinking in many parts, including Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot and Ferozepur.