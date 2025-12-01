ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Village Launches Unique 'No-Phone Sitting Competition'

Moga: In the era when many struggle to sit still for even five minutes without checking their phones, a unique competition in Gholia Khurd village of Punjab’s Moga district has become an inspiring model for others to follow.

The villagers have initiated a competition that challenges the participants to remain seated without checking their phones, and those who can last the longest will win prizes.

The organiser, Kamalpreet Singh Gill, said, "Every person is always connected to their phone. When someone has free time, they tend to use it. Even during visits to relatives, they are constantly on their devices. We have discussed this issue before, and now we are taking steps to address it. We want to see how long people can go without their phones. They can read a book or engage in other activities, but they should try to avoid looking at their phones."

Punjab's Moga Village Launches Unique Competition To Curb Phone Addiction (PTI)

Many locals believed that the initiative would help reduce digital addiction while promoting social interaction and reading. It has attracted participants from all age groups. One participant, Vikram, said he was excited to be part of the event. "People are coming in large numbers and participating actively. We also took part and enjoyed the competition," he said.