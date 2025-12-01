Punjab Village Launches Unique 'No-Phone Sitting Competition'
Moga villagers in Punjab organised a unique competition aimed at curbing screen addiction.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
Moga: In the era when many struggle to sit still for even five minutes without checking their phones, a unique competition in Gholia Khurd village of Punjab’s Moga district has become an inspiring model for others to follow.
The villagers have initiated a competition that challenges the participants to remain seated without checking their phones, and those who can last the longest will win prizes.
The organiser, Kamalpreet Singh Gill, said, "Every person is always connected to their phone. When someone has free time, they tend to use it. Even during visits to relatives, they are constantly on their devices. We have discussed this issue before, and now we are taking steps to address it. We want to see how long people can go without their phones. They can read a book or engage in other activities, but they should try to avoid looking at their phones."
Many locals believed that the initiative would help reduce digital addiction while promoting social interaction and reading. It has attracted participants from all age groups. One participant, Vikram, said he was excited to be part of the event. "People are coming in large numbers and participating actively. We also took part and enjoyed the competition," he said.
Calling it "the need of the hour," he added, "People don’t spend time with their families anymore. Everyone is busy with their phones, occupied with trivial things. They are not communicating with one another. Phones have become the only thing in people’s hands. I think this initiative will make a difference."
Vikram's younger sister also welcomed the idea, saying such competitions should be organised in other villages too. Another local resident, Kamal Prasad, said the aim was not only to stay away from the phone but to relieve stress and avoid distractions like intoxication.
"It encourages people to sit and talk to one another. The main goal is for individuals to stay off their phones and spend meaningful time with their families." Kamal said.
The organisers hoped that the effort would encourage people to spend quality time with their families, friends, and community for a while, without a screen in hand.
