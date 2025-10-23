Punjab Ministers Invite Chhattisgarh CM To 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Series of events will be held to mark the occasion. Commencing on October 25 in Delhi, events will extend across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Raipur/ Durg: Two ministers from Punjab met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at his residence in Raipur on Thursday to extend a formal invitation for events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.
The events will commence on October 25 in New Delhi and extend across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The programmes aim to spread the message of the ninth Sikh Guru, his selfless sacrifice and renunciation to protect human rights. Devotees, saints, and people from different states will participate in these events.
Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh handed over the invitation to Sai. The CM thanked the Punjab ministers and said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's ideals of righteousness, humanity and equality continue to inspire all. He said that the Guru's sacrifice is an immortal message not only for the Sikh community but for the entire humanity. This inspires us to always be ready to protect truth and righteousness, the CM said.
During the meeting, Sai and the Punjab ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in the cultural and social spheres. The CM praised the Punjab government's initiative and wished it success.
Meanwhile a group of folk artists from Chhattisgarh have been invited to participate at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the event.
Rikhi Kshatriya's troupe is among the artists from seven states, who have been selected to perform on the occasion. Rikhi and her group will showcase a tableau of Chhattisgarh followed by Gaur dance, which is performed by tribals during marriages and festivals. The artists have already left for Gujarat from Bhilai and will stay in Ekta Nagar till November 2.
Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government has issued a letter to Rikhi in this regard. Tej Bahadur Singh Bhuwal, assistant public relations officer, Directorate of Public Relations, will be the team leader.
The Chhattisgarh tableau to be displayed in the event will be themed on 'The Land of Bastar - The Story of Culture, Creation, and Progress'. The selection was done by an expert committee of the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs.
In view of the importance of the event, Rikhi and her team worked very hard and regularly practised at the Kuki Kala Gram Maroda Sector. "The tableau will feature Gaur dance. The team is very excited about performing at the national event and has practised rigorously. It is a matter of pride for us and Chhattisgarh," Rikhi said.
