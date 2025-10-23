ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Ministers Invite Chhattisgarh CM To 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Raipur/ Durg: Two ministers from Punjab met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at his residence in Raipur on Thursday to extend a formal invitation for events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The events will commence on October 25 in New Delhi and extend across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The programmes aim to spread the message of the ninth Sikh Guru, his selfless sacrifice and renunciation to protect human rights. Devotees, saints, and people from different states will participate in these events.

Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh handed over the invitation to Sai. The CM thanked the Punjab ministers and said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's ideals of righteousness, humanity and equality continue to inspire all. He said that the Guru's sacrifice is an immortal message not only for the Sikh community but for the entire humanity. This inspires us to always be ready to protect truth and righteousness, the CM said.

During the meeting, Sai and the Punjab ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in the cultural and social spheres. The CM praised the Punjab government's initiative and wished it success.