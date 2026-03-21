Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar Resigns After Warehousing Officer’s Suicide Allegation
Bhullar resigned after the suicide of a warehousing official who alleged pressure in a video; CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major development in Punjab politics, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has resigned from his post, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted his resignation.
The development comes after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, died by suicide. According to reports, he held a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for his extreme step.
A video related to the incident has also gone viral, in which the deceased allegedly levelled serious allegations against Laljit Bhullar.
The video, which is circulating on social media, purportedly shows Randhawa saying that he consumed a poisonous substance (salfas, a pesticide) due to fear of Bhullar, and that he would not survive.
Laljit Bhullar’s Clarification
Responding to the allegations, Laljit Singh Bhullar said the charges against him are “baseless and false”. In a Facebook post, he said that his party always stands by the truth and supports a fair investigation.
He stated that he wants a proper probe so that the truth can come out and said he has requested that the CM accept his resignation to ensure that his position does not become an obstacle to the investigation. He confirmed that he has sent his resignation to the CM.
CM Bhagwant Mann’s Statement
CM Bhagwant Mann said the matter had come to his notice and termed the suicide of a government employee as “very unfortunate”. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
He said he has accepted Bhullar’s resignation to ensure there is no hindrance in the investigation and has ordered a departmental inquiry, directing officials to submit a report at the earliest.
Mann added that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the case and said Bhullar’s department will soon be assigned to another minister.
Opposition Demands FIR, CBI Probe
Reacting sharply, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress demanded strict legal action and a probe by a central agency.
He said, “Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the District Manager of the Warehousing Corporation, has committed suicide. His family must get justice. As Leader of the Opposition, my first demand is that an FIR under Section 302 should be registered, Laljit Singh Bhulla should be arrested, and then the case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation.”
Punjab: On the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa says, " gagandeep singh randhawa, the district manager of the warehousing corporation, has committed suicide. his family must get justice... as… pic.twitter.com/NKflb4lINU— IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026
Bikram Singh Majithia, general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in a detailed post on X, outlined the alleged sequence of events and demanded a fair and independent probe, including a CBI investigation, to ensure justice for the victim.
He claimed that before taking his life, Randhawa had accused Bhullar of pressuring him to accept a Rs 10 lakh bribe to award a tender to the minister’s aide. Majithia further alleged that after Randhawa selected a legitimate bidder, he was called to the minister’s residence, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video of him.
👉ਮੰਤਰੀ ਲਾਲਜੀਤ ਭੁੱਲਰ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਘਰ ਸੱਦ ਕੇ ਦੀ ਧੱਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਵੇਅਰਹਾਊਸ ਦੇ DM ਡਾ. ਗਗਨਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ ਦੀ ਪਿਸਤੌਲ ਦੀ ਨੋਕ 'ਤੇ ਬਣਾਈ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਿ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਲਈ ਹੈ।— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 21, 2026
👉ਡਾ. ਸਾਬ੍ਹ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ❗️
👉 ਅੱਜ ਡਾ. ਗਗਨਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ ਇਸ ਧੱਕੇਸ਼ਾਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਜਲਾਲਤ ਨੂੰ ਬਰਦਾਸ਼ਤ ਨਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਆਤਮਹੱਤਿਆ ਕਰ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
👉… pic.twitter.com/qBfW0g3LnQ
👉 A young life lost in Amritsar amid grave allegations of torture linked to AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 21, 2026
👉 Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation Amritsar, died by suicide after consuming Celphos.
👉 Resident of Ranjit Avenue, was handling… pic.twitter.com/mxcazWPA3i
“Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership, including @ArvindKejriwal. Urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim,” he wrote.
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