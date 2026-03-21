ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar Resigns After Warehousing Officer’s Suicide Allegation

Chandigarh: In a major development in Punjab politics, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has resigned from his post, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted his resignation.

The development comes after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, died by suicide. According to reports, he held a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for his extreme step.

A video related to the incident has also gone viral, in which the deceased allegedly levelled serious allegations against Laljit Bhullar.

The video, which is circulating on social media, purportedly shows Randhawa saying that he consumed a poisonous substance (salfas, a pesticide) due to fear of Bhullar, and that he would not survive.

Laljit Bhullar’s Clarification

Responding to the allegations, Laljit Singh Bhullar said the charges against him are “baseless and false”. In a Facebook post, he said that his party always stands by the truth and supports a fair investigation.

He stated that he wants a proper probe so that the truth can come out and said he has requested that the CM accept his resignation to ensure that his position does not become an obstacle to the investigation. He confirmed that he has sent his resignation to the CM.

CM Bhagwant Mann’s Statement

CM Bhagwant Mann said the matter had come to his notice and termed the suicide of a government employee as “very unfortunate”. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family.