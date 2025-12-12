ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Married Man 'Sexually Assaults' Daughter Of His Live-In Partner; FIR Lodged Under POCSO

Kapurthala: Kapurthala police in Punjab are on the lookout for a married man, who is accused of sexually assaulting his live-in partner’s daughter, in a case which was further complicated after the girl was allegedly attempted suicide.

Police said Manpreet Singh Batra, who is in a live-in relationship with a woman in Kapurthala, sexually assaulted her daughter. Soon after the incident came to light, the victim's mother, accompanied her daughter to the police station and filed a complaint with the SSP, Kapurthala district. The police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The accused had been in a live-in relationship for nine years. In her complaint, the woman stated that Manpreet Singh Batra had been in a live-in relationship with her for the past nine years. He had also linked her name in government certificates. According to her, Batra, to satisfy his lust threatened and sexually assaulted the woman's daughter.