Punjab: Married Man 'Sexually Assaults' Daughter Of His Live-In Partner; FIR Lodged Under POCSO

In her complaint, the woman stated that Manpreet Singh Batra had been in a live-in relationship with her for the past nine years.
Kapurthala: Kapurthala police in Punjab are on the lookout for a married man, who is accused of sexually assaulting his live-in partner’s daughter, in a case which was further complicated after the girl was allegedly attempted suicide.
Police said Manpreet Singh Batra, who is in a live-in relationship with a woman in Kapurthala, sexually assaulted her daughter. Soon after the incident came to light, the victim's mother, accompanied her daughter to the police station and filed a complaint with the SSP, Kapurthala district. The police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.
The accused had been in a live-in relationship for nine years. In her complaint, the woman stated that Manpreet Singh Batra had been in a live-in relationship with her for the past nine years. He had also linked her name in government certificates. According to her, Batra, to satisfy his lust threatened and sexually assaulted the woman's daughter.
She also said trauma led her daughter to made a suicide attempt. The girl also stated that when she told her mother about the sexual assault, she went to the City Police Station to complain, but the accused threatened her and drove her away. When the accused again attempted to subject her to his lust, she attempted suicide.
Police are searching for the accused who is absconding. Given the seriousness of the case, SSP District Kapurthala assigned the investigation to Sub-Division Kapurthala DSP Sheetal Singh. Singh said following the investigation, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act at City Police Station Kapurthala.
