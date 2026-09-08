Punjab Man Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister Dies By Suicide, Oppn Trains Guns On AAP Govt
National Human Rights Commission calls the incident a ‘blatant violation of human rights’; sends notices to DGP, Chief Secretary, SP and DM
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Chandigarh: Politics has heated up after Gulzar Singh, a resident of Toor Vanjara village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, died on Monday night after swallowing a poisonous substance.
During a recent programme of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Gulzar had reportedly said his son is a victim of chitta which is being sold openly in the village. After this, Gulzar faced political pressure to apologise.
His family and friends claimed that due to this alleged pressure, Gulzar became mentally disturbed and tried to commit suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance. He was first brought to the government hospital in Sangrur, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Due to the unavailability of a ventilator there, he was again brought to a private hospital in Sangrur. When his condition became critical even in the private hospital, he was referred to the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where he died while undergoing treatment around 10.30 on Monday night.
Criticising the state government, a delegation of the Punjab BJP led by state president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum, seeking impartial action in two serious cases related to Sangrur — first, the suicide by Gulzar Singh over the state drug crisis and another, the alleged custodial assault of Mohanjit Singh.
The BJP said in a video purportedly recorded before his death, Gulzar had named the Punjab Finance Minister and others, whom he allegedly held responsible for the circumstances leading to his death. The delegation sought a CBI probe into his death to ensure an independent investigation.
Dhillon also brought the alleged custodial assault of Mohanjit to the Governor’s notice. Dhillon said Mohanjit was detained after he protested against the state government’s handling of the drug menace during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Sangrur.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the incident was deeply distressing and accused the Punjab government of failing to take effective steps to curb the drug menace.
"This conference is being held with a very heavy heart and deep sorrow... Under the government of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab, the drug trade is openly flourishing, and the government is not taking effective action on it," he said.
The BJP spokesperson alleged that instead of addressing Gulzar's concerns, local AAP leaders, including the village sarpanch, visited his residence and allegedly pressured him to apologise to the minister over his remarks.
Speaking to reporters, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia termed the incident "unfortunate". "Everyone heard the dying declaration...Is he (Cheema) above the law? We are demanding his arrest. We stand with that family. I have found out that he (Gulzar Singh) died in DMC...First, he was shifted from Sangrur to Patiala. Then again, he was shifted from Patiala to Sangrur due to the unavailability of a ventilator,” said Majithia. “He was then admitted to a private hospital. Finally, he was shifted to DMC. This means that health services are zero."
The SAD leader claimed that the situation is being "covered up to save Harpal Cheema". Taking a jibe at the Punjab government, he remarked: "Under AAP's regime, delivery of drugs is faster than that of food."
Congress MP Amar Singh said that drugs are a "very serious issue" in Punjab. Targeting the AAP, he said: "Under this government, drugs are flowing freely, in every village, every neighbourhood and every street. The AAP government has ruined the youth. I do not want to talk about just one case. The entire state of Punjab is facing such a serious drug problem. They came to power by promising that they would eliminate drugs, but today, under the government of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, drugs are being sold in Punjab on a large scale like never before. I believe they should resign because they have failed to resolve any of these issues.”
Responding to the opposition attack, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said that thousands of drug traffickers have been arrested and sent to jail, and they will serve their sentences. "If anyone else is found involved in drug trafficking, we will not spare them, unlike the previous governments," he said during a press conference.
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo called the incident a "blatant violation of human rights" and warned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over creating pressure on an individual for asking questions.
Kanoongo said: "Former chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Rajesh Bagha, had sent us a complaint stating that in a village in Sangrur, an elderly man questioned Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the government’s failure to properly control the drug problem. The man reportedly had a family member who was addicted to drugs. The Minister became angry, after which the Punjab Police allegedly mistreated and pressured the elderly man and asked him to apologise. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party had also pressured him, leading to his suicide."
The NHRC member stated that if a person is forced to commit suicide following pressure for questioning a minister over drugs and substance abuse, "there could not be a more blatant violation of human rights".
Kanoongo said that the NHRC is sending notices to the DGP, Chief Secretary, SP and DM concerned regarding the incident. "We are seeking information on all angles of the incident within 15 days," he added.
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