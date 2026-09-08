ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Man Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister Dies By Suicide, Oppn Trains Guns On AAP Govt

Chandigarh: Politics has heated up after Gulzar Singh, a resident of Toor Vanjara village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, died on Monday night after swallowing a poisonous substance.

During a recent programme of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Gulzar had reportedly said his son is a victim of chitta which is being sold openly in the village. After this, Gulzar faced political pressure to apologise.

His family and friends claimed that due to this alleged pressure, Gulzar became mentally disturbed and tried to commit suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance. He was first brought to the government hospital in Sangrur, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Due to the unavailability of a ventilator there, he was again brought to a private hospital in Sangrur. When his condition became critical even in the private hospital, he was referred to the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where he died while undergoing treatment around 10.30 on Monday night.

Criticising the state government, a delegation of the Punjab BJP led by state president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum, seeking impartial action in two serious cases related to Sangrur — first, the suicide by Gulzar Singh over the state drug crisis and another, the alleged custodial assault of Mohanjit Singh.

The BJP said in a video purportedly recorded before his death, Gulzar had named the Punjab Finance Minister and others, whom he allegedly held responsible for the circumstances leading to his death. The delegation sought a CBI probe into his death to ensure an independent investigation.

Dhillon also brought the alleged custodial assault of Mohanjit to the Governor’s notice. Dhillon said Mohanjit was detained after he protested against the state government’s handling of the drug menace during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Sangrur.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the incident was deeply distressing and accused the Punjab government of failing to take effective steps to curb the drug menace.

"This conference is being held with a very heavy heart and deep sorrow... Under the government of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab, the drug trade is openly flourishing, and the government is not taking effective action on it," he said.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that instead of addressing Gulzar's concerns, local AAP leaders, including the village sarpanch, visited his residence and allegedly pressured him to apologise to the minister over his remarks.