Punjab: Man Shot In Bathinda Village In Presence Of Faridkot Police
Man shot in Bathinda amid property dispute; family alleges police were present. Victim remains critical, as a probe into the incident is underway.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bathinda: Panic gripped Gurusar Sainiwala village of Punjab when a man, Nirmal Singh alias Titu, was shot at by some individuals allegedly in the presence of Faridkot Police. He was shot while he was returning from the field.
Nirmal Singh was recently booked by the Faridkot Police in connection with a property dispute. Acting on the case, police conducted a raid at his residence earlier in the day, along with some others.
Admitted To Hospital In Bathinda
It is reported that when Nirmal Singh was on his way back home from the fields, some individuals accompanying the police opened fire. A bullet struck him in the kidney, following which he was rushed to a hospital in Bathinda for treatment.
Gurpreet Singh, son of Nirmal Singh, said, "My father has been shot. There is an ongoing land dispute in Kotkapura. Three police vehicles, and two vehicles belonging to his wife Rajwinder, were present, along with men linked to Kultar Sandhwan, all armed. They surrounded my father while he was returning from the fields and fired 5-6 rounds. The police were also present. My father is admitted to the hospital. One bullet hit him. We have videos and CCTV footage."
Property Dispute Linked To Kotkapura
Gurpreet added that his father’s aunt had been living with them and owned property worth crores in Kotkapura, which is at the centre of the dispute. He alleged that earlier, due to the dispute, his father's licensed weapon had been deposited with the authorities. He also claimed that the police response was delayed even after the incident.
He added that his father is an office-bearer of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and is currently in critical condition.
Investigation Underway
SP (Detective) Jasmeet Singh, who reached the private hospital after learning about the incident, said that police received information about the firing and that Nirmal Singh had been injured.
He said, "We reached the hospital and spoke to the family members. Prima facie, the incident appears to be linked to a property dispute. A detailed investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found involved."
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