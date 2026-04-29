ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Man Shot In Bathinda Village In Presence Of Faridkot Police

Bathinda: Panic gripped Gurusar Sainiwala village of Punjab when a man, Nirmal Singh alias Titu, was shot at by some individuals allegedly in the presence of Faridkot Police. He was shot while he was returning from the field.

Nirmal Singh was recently booked by the Faridkot Police in connection with a property dispute. Acting on the case, police conducted a raid at his residence earlier in the day, along with some others.

Admitted To Hospital In Bathinda

It is reported that when Nirmal Singh was on his way back home from the fields, some individuals accompanying the police opened fire. A bullet struck him in the kidney, following which he was rushed to a hospital in Bathinda for treatment.

Gurpreet Singh, son of Nirmal Singh, said, "My father has been shot. There is an ongoing land dispute in Kotkapura. Three police vehicles, and two vehicles belonging to his wife Rajwinder, were present, along with men linked to Kultar Sandhwan, all armed. They surrounded my father while he was returning from the fields and fired 5-6 rounds. The police were also present. My father is admitted to the hospital. One bullet hit him. We have videos and CCTV footage."

Property Dispute Linked To Kotkapura