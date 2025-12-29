ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Man Searching For Missing Brother In Russia Claims 10 Indian 'Confirmed Dead'

Jalandhar: A man from Punjab's Goraya, who recently returned from Russia after visiting that country to search his missing brother, on Sunday claimed that 10 Indians, who were recruited into the Russian Army for an ongoing fight against Ukraine, have died. Jagdeep Kumar, a resident of Goraya in Jalandhar, claimed that of these 10 Indians, three belonged to Punjab and seven were from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

There was no official confirmation on the claims. Jagdeep said he gave certain documents, which confirm the deaths of these 10 men as per the Russian army, to Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal's office. He further claimed that four Indians are also missing in Russia.

In September, India had demanded that Russia end its practice of recruiting Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military. New Delhi had also demanded the release of all the Indians currently serving in Russian armed forces following reports of fresh recruitment of Indians by the Russian military.

India had also cautioned its nationals to not take offers to join the Russian military in view of inherent "risks and dangers" involved. Meanwhile, Seechewal appealed to the Centre to use its influence to completely stop the recruitment of Indian youths in the Russian army.

Earlier, there have been incidents that several Indian youths were lured with attractive job offers in Russia but they were later "forcibly" recruited into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine.

Jagdeep said he first met Seechewal on June 29, 2024, during which he submitted a petition for the safe return of his brother Mandeep Kumar and other Indian youths trapped in the Russian army. Following this, Seechewal met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wrote a letter requesting the safe return of the Indians from Russia.