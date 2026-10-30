ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Youth Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Ludhiana Firecracker Warehouse

During the firefighting operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A 26-year-old man died when a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the congested Fieldganj area of ​​Ludhiana, Punjab, on Friday.

Following the outbreak of the fire, the firecrackers began to explode, and thick plumes of smoke spread throughout the area, creating a state of panic.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade vehicles and a police team from Police Station Division No. 2 arrived at the scene. Due to the extremely narrow streets, the fire brigade teams faced challenges in controlling the blaze and conducting rescue operations. The fire was contained after two hours. One individual, who worked at a clothing shop located on the ground floor, lost his life in this incident. His father works in the Ghumar Mandi area of ​​Ludhiana. The deceased was identified as Sahil; he had gone to check on the fire when he got trapped in the flames. His body was recovered some time later. The warehouse belongs to Aam Aadmi Party leader Goldy Sabarwal, who said that the firecrackers stored in the warehouse were left over from the previous year.