Punjab: Youth Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Ludhiana Firecracker Warehouse
Following the outbreak of the fire, the firecrackers began to explode, and thick plumes of smoke spread; the blaze was contained after two hours.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 26-year-old man died when a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the congested Fieldganj area of Ludhiana, Punjab, on Friday.
Following the outbreak of the fire, the firecrackers began to explode, and thick plumes of smoke spread throughout the area, creating a state of panic.
Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade vehicles and a police team from Police Station Division No. 2 arrived at the scene. Due to the extremely narrow streets, the fire brigade teams faced challenges in controlling the blaze and conducting rescue operations. The fire was contained after two hours.
One individual, who worked at a clothing shop located on the ground floor, lost his life in this incident. His father works in the Ghumar Mandi area of Ludhiana. The deceased was identified as Sahil; he had gone to check on the fire when he got trapped in the flames. His body was recovered some time later.
The warehouse belongs to Aam Aadmi Party leader Goldy Sabarwal, who said that the firecrackers stored in the warehouse were left over from the previous year.
He said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of Sahil, who was like a son to me and had been working with me for a long time."
The Shahi Imam also arrived at the scene, explaining that construction work is underway at the mosque; some books and documents had been stored in this warehouse and were reduced to ashes in the fire. He said, "There is a clothing shop on the ground floor of the building while firecrackers were stored on the top floor, alongside a kitchen and rooms. Following the outbreak of the fire, an explosion caused by the firecrackers led to the collapse of a wall."
Gaganpreet Singh, SHO of the Sadar police station, said, "We received information that one person was upstairs. However, that individual subsequently passed away. If it is found that the firecrackers were stored illegally, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, regardless of who they may be."
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