Punjab Man Goes Missing In Dubai As Wife Seeks Divorce And Sends His Death Certificate, Family Seeks Help
Lakhbir had been to Dubai with his wife in 2024. His wife returned to India and filed for divorce and then sent his death certificate.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Amritsar: A 28-year-old man from Punjab's Amritsar traveled to Dubai with his wife in 2024 and mysteriously went missing a few days later.
His wife returned to India but, instead of coming to their home, went to her parents' house. Subsequently, she filed for divorce. The man, Lakhbir Singh, had been to Dubai with his wife Kawaldeep Kaur in April 2024. The couple intended to go to Italy and for this Lakhbir's family had sold their land to pay Rs 18 lakh to an agent.
However, the agent who had promised to facilitate the couple's travel to Italy absconded with the money. Lakhbir's father Desa Singh of Jagdev Kalan village said he had asked his son and daughter-in-law to return to India in September 2024.
"The day they were to return, a friend of my son told us that my daughter-in-law had forcibly taken Lakhbir out somewhere. That night, she came home alone and said that Lakhbir had gone missing," said Desa.
He said Lakhbir's friend told him that Kawaldeep had also threatened Lakhbir in Dubai stating he would not be able to return to India. Desa said he asked Kawaldeep to return to India in October 2024 and got her a ticket. Kawaldeep did return but instead of going to her in-laws' house, went straight to her maternal grandfather's house.
What baffled Desa and his family even more is that Kawaldeep also then filed for a divorce. "She filed a complaint with police against us and sought a divorce from my son," Desa said.
Desa did not have a clue about Lakhbir and were in the dark about his whereabouts. But in yet another shocker, Desa got to know that Kawaldeep was getting married to someone else even as he divorce plea was still pending.
"When we got suspicious, we filed a complaint with the police," said Desa. He said Kawaldeep again went to Dubai sent Lakhbir's death certificate. Desa said it is a huge conspiracy. "I had smelled foul when my daughter-in-law neither came to our house nor met anyone of us," he said. Desa said Lakhbir was a brilliant volleyball player and had won several medals and trophies.
The ETV Bharat team called Amritsar Rural DSP Neeraj three to four times but the latter did not respond. Desa, who said he recently met MP Balbir Singh Seechewal for help. Desa said he wants to know what happened to his son and whether he is alive or deceased.
Seechewal said, 'The victim's family from Amritsar had come to meet me. The disappearance of Lakhbir is no less than a shock". The MP said he has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Embassy of UAE to help Desa.