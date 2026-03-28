ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Man Goes Missing In Dubai As Wife Seeks Divorce And Sends His Death Certificate, Family Seeks Help

Amritsar: A 28-year-old man from Punjab's Amritsar traveled to Dubai with his wife in 2024 and mysteriously went missing a few days later.

His wife returned to India but, instead of coming to their home, went to her parents' house. Subsequently, she filed for divorce. The man, Lakhbir Singh, had been to Dubai with his wife Kawaldeep Kaur in April 2024. The couple intended to go to Italy and for this Lakhbir's family had sold their land to pay Rs 18 lakh to an agent.

However, the agent who had promised to facilitate the couple's travel to Italy absconded with the money. Lakhbir's father Desa Singh of Jagdev Kalan village said he had asked his son and daughter-in-law to return to India in September 2024.

"The day they were to return, a friend of my son told us that my daughter-in-law had forcibly taken Lakhbir out somewhere. That night, she came home alone and said that Lakhbir had gone missing," said Desa.

He said Lakhbir's friend told him that Kawaldeep had also threatened Lakhbir in Dubai stating he would not be able to return to India. Desa said he asked Kawaldeep to return to India in October 2024 and got her a ticket. Kawaldeep did return but instead of going to her in-laws' house, went straight to her maternal grandfather's house.