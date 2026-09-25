ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Man Accuses Cop Of Demanding Money, Attempts To Die By Suicide Inside Police Station In Barnala

Chandigarh: A man allegedly tried to die by suicide at a police station in Punjab's Barnala on Thursday after accusing officials of demanding money for providing a copy of the diary report (DDR) for his car after it was damaged in a fire.

Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Bhathlan village in the district, was rushed to hospital after he tried to die by suicide inside Dhanaula police station and is undergoing treatment.

In a purported video circulating on social media, Jobanpreet said his car caught fire 17 days ago, and he repeatedly visited the police station to get a DDR registered for an insurance claim for the damaged vehicle.

He accused a police official at the station of demanding a bribe for providing a copy of the DDR. He alleged that the official had even accused him of deliberately setting the car on fire.

Jobanpreet also named a patwari (revenue official) in his allegation, citing an ongoing land dispute in Balian village in Sangrur. A police official said Jobanpreet was in depression because of some land dispute. After he visited the police station on Wednesday, police officials registered the DDR with regard to his damaged vehicle, the official said, adding that he was asked to get the copy on Thursday.