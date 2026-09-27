ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Lovely Professional University Students Block Highway, Demand Action Into ‘Rape’ Incident

Jalandhar: A large number of students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Sunday morning blocked the national highway and staged a protest. They alleged that a female student residing in the G-3 hostel had been raped about three days ago. They claimed that although the student had returned home after the incident, no police action had been taken in the matter.

As a result, the students took to the streets to express their anger and demand immediate action. Upon receiving information about the protest and the highway blockade, DIG Navin Singla arrived at the scene with police teams. Police officials spoke with the protesting students and gathered all details regarding the incident. The students demanded a police investigation into the matter and action against the person responsible.

DIG Navin Singla said, "Based on the information and statements provided by the students, the process of registering an FIR against an unidentified person has been initiated. The police do not currently have complete details regarding the victim's identity. The FIR mentions the G-3 hostel, and the matter will become clear based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."

According to police officials, no individual has been identified as an accused at this stage. Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and facts available once the investigation is complete.

The DIG said, "Technical evidence is considered crucial in the investigation. The police will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed around the university campus and the G-3 hostel. This effort aims to gather information regarding activities related to the incident and the movements of those involved."