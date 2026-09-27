Punjab: Lovely Professional University Students Block Highway, Demand Action Into ‘Rape’ Incident
They claim the student had returned home after the incident; police say the process of registering an FIR has been initiated.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Jalandhar: A large number of students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Sunday morning blocked the national highway and staged a protest. They alleged that a female student residing in the G-3 hostel had been raped about three days ago. They claimed that although the student had returned home after the incident, no police action had been taken in the matter.
As a result, the students took to the streets to express their anger and demand immediate action. Upon receiving information about the protest and the highway blockade, DIG Navin Singla arrived at the scene with police teams. Police officials spoke with the protesting students and gathered all details regarding the incident. The students demanded a police investigation into the matter and action against the person responsible.
DIG Navin Singla said, "Based on the information and statements provided by the students, the process of registering an FIR against an unidentified person has been initiated. The police do not currently have complete details regarding the victim's identity. The FIR mentions the G-3 hostel, and the matter will become clear based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."
According to police officials, no individual has been identified as an accused at this stage. Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and facts available once the investigation is complete.
The DIG said, "Technical evidence is considered crucial in the investigation. The police will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed around the university campus and the G-3 hostel. This effort aims to gather information regarding activities related to the incident and the movements of those involved."
Additionally, data retrieved from mobile phones will be analyzed. During the investigation, the police will also collect necessary information and statements from students. Officials said that all available evidence will be incorporated into the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts.
Given the gravity of the matter, DIG Singla has also proposed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The investigation will be carried forward through the SIT, and various aspects of the case will be examined. The police said that the facts emerging during the investigation will clarify which individuals associated with the matter fall within the scope of the inquiry. Subsequently, legal action will be taken against the individuals concerned.
During the protest, students did not merely demand an investigation into the alleged incident; they also voiced concerns regarding other issues related to the hostel. They sought a dialogue with the university administration to address various demands concerning both the boys' and girls' hostels. A meeting has been scheduled between the university administration and the students to discuss these demands. The meeting is expected to cover hostel-related issues, the students' demands, and matters concerning security arrangements.
The police stated that the full picture would emerge following the investigation. At present, the police are focused on gathering facts and evidence related to the case. The investigation will proceed based on CCTV footage, technical data from mobile phones, statements from students, and other available evidence.
Also Read: