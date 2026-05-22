ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Local Body Polls To Be Held Using Ballot Papers

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the upcoming local body elections in Punjab scheduled for May 26 will be conducted through ballot papers as per the already announced election programme.

The elections will be held for 105 municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. The decision came after several petitioners approached the High Court seeking directions to conduct the civic elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The petitioners argued that EVM-based voting and counting would make the election process faster and more transparent. They had requested the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government to implement EVMs for the polls.