Punjab Local Body Polls To Be Held Using Ballot Papers
The court dismissed petitions seeking polling by EVMs for Punjab's local body elections
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST|
Updated : May 22, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the upcoming local body elections in Punjab scheduled for May 26 will be conducted through ballot papers as per the already announced election programme.
The elections will be held for 105 municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. The decision came after several petitioners approached the High Court seeking directions to conduct the civic elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The petitioners argued that EVM-based voting and counting would make the election process faster and more transparent. They had requested the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government to implement EVMs for the polls.
During the hearing, the Punjab government and election authorities informed the court that all preparations for the elections had already been completed based on the ballot paper system. The government argued that introducing a new voting mechanism at the last moment would not be administratively feasible and could disrupt the election process.
The HC observed that very little time is left before polling and that fresh directions regarding the use of EVMs could not be issued at such a late stage. The court noted that the election schedule had already been announced and all arrangements were made accordingly. It subsequently dismissed all the petitions seeking EVM-based voting.
Additional Advocate General Ferry Sofat said the High Court’s order had made it clear that Punjab’s local body elections would now be conducted only through ballot papers. He added that the government and administration had completed all necessary preparations to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections.
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