Punjab Lineman Electrocuted, Mother Dies Of Shock

Patiala: In a heartwrenching incident, a lineman of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) was accidentally electrocuted while working on a transformer in Babarpur village under the Nabha police limits in Punjab's Patiala on Wednesday. His mother died of extreme shock after learning about the tragedy, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and his mother, Shimlo Rani. Based on the statement of the lineman's father, a case has been registered against junior engineer Harpreet Singh, who assigned the repairing task. In his complaint, the father alleged that Singh sent his son the work without any written permit, and the power supply was not cut off, leading to the fatality. While an investigation has been launched into the matter, a search for the accused is on.

Arun Kumar, a family member of the deceased, said, "On Monday afternoon, Sanjeev went to repair the transformer in Babarpur village, where he died of sudden electrocution. Hearing about his death, his mother, Shimlo Rani, could not bear the shock and died. We demand that the government ensure justice to the bereaved family and compensate the wife of the deceased with a job and free education for the children for the irreparable loss."