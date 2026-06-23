Punjab Jail Escapee Dies After Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh
Satpal was wanted by Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Delhi police in connection with robbery, dacoity, rape, gang-rape, and extortion cases.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A notorious criminal, who was wanted in multiple cases across four states and had earlier escaped from a Punjab jail, died following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused, Satpal, alias Sattu, a resident of Chandigarh, was injured in an encounter that took place in the Civil Lines police station area during a vehicle checking operation on Monday night. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday.
Acting on information that Satpal, who had abducted a minor girl on June 19, was planning to execute a major crime in the area, police launched a vehicle checking drive. On Monday night, Satpal's car was intercepted at Bamanhedi on Roorkee Road. Realising he had been cornered, Satpal opened fire on the police team and tried to escape.
In a retaliatory firing by the police, Satpal sustained bullet injuries. Also, sub-inspector Ajay Gaur and constable Ankit were injured in the exchange of fire.
Satpal and the two injured police personnel were immediately rushed to the hospital. In view of Satpal's critical condition, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at 1:30 pm today.
Police said Satpal had escaped from Ludhiana jail in Punjab in February after spending 15 years behind the bars.
On June 19, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station against Satpal of abducting a minor girl. A case was registered and investigations launched. The Muzaffarnagar police had also announced a reward on him. Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma had deployed 10 teams to apprehend him and scanned footage from 1,000 CCTV cameras.
In four months following his escape, he abducted more than 10 minor girls and committed acts of rape and gang-rape, police said. Satpal had over two dozen criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, rape, gang rape, and extortion. Police from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Delhi were searching for him.
Notably, Satpal had hit the headlines on July 11, 2010, when he was arrested by the Meerut police. At that time, it was revealed that he had connections to the Chhota Rajan gang. He had also claimed to be a Ranji Trophy cricket player back then.
Reports indicate he used a basic keypad phone, which mostly remained switched off, and stayed away from his family. He also avoided locations where his identity might be exposed, such as toll plazas.
Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said in a press conference that the police had safely rescued the abducted minor girl during the encounter. The car used in the crime, a pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, and a fake Aadhaar card were recovered from the scene, Verma said.
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