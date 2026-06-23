ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Jail Escapee Dies After Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A notorious criminal, who was wanted in multiple cases across four states and had earlier escaped from a Punjab jail, died following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Satpal, alias Sattu, a resident of Chandigarh, was injured in an encounter that took place in the Civil Lines police station area during a vehicle checking operation on Monday night. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

Acting on information that Satpal, who had abducted a minor girl on June 19, was planning to execute a major crime in the area, police launched a vehicle checking drive. On Monday night, Satpal's car was intercepted at Bamanhedi on Roorkee Road. Realising he had been cornered, Satpal opened fire on the police team and tried to escape.

In a retaliatory firing by the police, Satpal sustained bullet injuries. Also, sub-inspector Ajay Gaur and constable Ankit were injured in the exchange of fire.

Satpal and the two injured police personnel were immediately rushed to the hospital. In view of Satpal's critical condition, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at 1:30 pm today.

Police said Satpal had escaped from Ludhiana jail in Punjab in February after spending 15 years behind the bars.