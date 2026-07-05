ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Jail Deputy Superintendent Arrested In Probe Into Gangster's Viral Prison Video

Hoshiarpur: A Deputy Superintendent of the Central Jail here has been arrested in connection with the investigation into a purported viral video recorded by a gangster from inside the prison, police said on Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh, posted as Deputy Superintendent at the Central Jail, was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff during the intervening night of July 4 and 5 in connection with an FIR registered at City Police Station, Hoshiarpur, on June 14, they said.

He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. The police, however, did not immediately disclose the specific allegations or evidence that led to the arrest of the jail official.

The case stems from a purported video of Manpreet Singh alias Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, who is lodged in the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. The video surfaced on social media on June 14.