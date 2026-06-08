Punjab Human Rights Commission Takes Note Of Police Lathicharge On Protesting Apprentice Linemen In Patiala
The Commission has issued a notice to DIG Patiala Range over the lathicharge of the linemen outside PSPCL headquarters.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Patiala: The Punjab Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto notice of the police lathicharge during Friday's protest by apprentice linemen outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in which 11 protesters were injured with as many protesters detained by the police.
The Punjab State and Chandigarh UT Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the DIG of Punjab, Patiala Range, in connection with the lathicharge by the police on the protesters outside the PSPCL head office in Patiala.
The commission raised serious questions on the police action and has sought a reply as to why the protesters were beaten up and why there was a need to use force against them. The Commission has also asked why no other legal and peaceful solution was found to remove the protesters from there.
The Human Rights Commission in its notice has sought to know why the police finally resorted to lathicharge and whether the police had no other option to handle the situation. It preliminarily accepted that the use of force by the police and the alleged torture of the protesters was a “matter of serious concern”.
The Commission may take further action after investigating the matter.
Police resorted to lathicharge against the protesting apprentice linemen, who are demanding preference in recruitment. Police said that the protesters blocked the main entry of the PSPCL headquarters which trapped scores of employees inside thereby prompting police to resort to lathicharge.
The police lathicharge on the protesters led to a political row with the opposition targeting the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government.
Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the police action against the protesting apprentice linemen an "attack on the dignity of Punjab's youth". He further demanded disciplinary action against officials involved in the lathicharge.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a post on X, too condemned the police action and asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann why he was "not keeping his word — doing just fake propaganda and selling lies while youth are being served lathis for demanding rightful jobs."
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