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Punjab Human Rights Commission Takes Note Of Police Lathicharge On Protesting Apprentice Linemen In Patiala

Patiala: The Punjab Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto notice of the police lathicharge during Friday's protest by apprentice linemen outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in which 11 protesters were injured with as many protesters detained by the police.

The Punjab State and Chandigarh UT Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the DIG of Punjab, Patiala Range, in connection with the lathicharge by the police on the protesters outside the PSPCL head office in Patiala.

The commission raised serious questions on the police action and has sought a reply as to why the protesters were beaten up and why there was a need to use force against them. The Commission has also asked why no other legal and peaceful solution was found to remove the protesters from there.

Punjab Human Rights Commission Takes Note Of Police Lathicharge On Protesting Apprentice Linemen (Punjab Human Rights Commission)

The Human Rights Commission in its notice has sought to know why the police finally resorted to lathicharge and whether the police had no other option to handle the situation. It preliminarily accepted that the use of force by the police and the alleged torture of the protesters was a “matter of serious concern”.