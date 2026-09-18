Court In Punjab's Hoshiarpur Sentences Accused To Death In Child’s Abduction, Murder Case
Court heard the case under a fast-track process and delivered a verdict after a year of proceedings; the accused is a migrant labourer from UP.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hoshiarpur: The District Court on Friday sentenced the accused to death in the case involving the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a five-year-old child in Hoshiarpur's Deep Nagar.
The court heard the case under a fast-track process and delivered its verdict after a year of proceedings — following the hearing of arguments and witness testimonies.
"We thank the judges for sentencing the accused to death. This verdict will now instil fear in anyone contemplating such an act. We are satisfied with the decision. Our lawyer also made every effort to ensure the accused received the death penalty," said the father of the deceased.
The accused, Nanke Yadav, is a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh. The victim's family and residents had been demanding severe punishment for him.
"The court has sentenced the accused, Nanke Yadav, to death. It was our demand from the very beginning that the accused receive the death penalty. We faced difficulties in the early stages of the case, but by the grace of God, this battle was fought, and the family received justice. I remained steadfast in pursuing the goal of securing the death penalty for the accused,” said the lawyer of the victim’s family. “This incident left every family distressed and fearful; punishing the accused in this manner will have a significant impact on society."
On the evening of Tuesday, September 11, 2025, around 4.30 pm, a five-year-old boy was abducted by a man on a scooter while he had gone with his sister to pay obeisance at the local gurdwara. When the victim's family searched for the child, his body was found on Wednesday morning at the cremation ground on the outskirts of Rahimpur Mandi.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had also been subjected to sexual assault. Following this incident, outrage erupted among the people of the entire area, and demands were raised for the strictest possible action against the accused.
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