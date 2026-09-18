ETV Bharat / state

Court In Punjab's Hoshiarpur Sentences Accused To Death In Child’s Abduction, Murder Case

The lawyer of the victim's family speaks to the media. ( ETV Bharat )

Hoshiarpur: The District Court on Friday sentenced the accused to death in the case involving the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a five-year-old child in Hoshiarpur's Deep Nagar.

The court heard the case under a fast-track process and delivered its verdict after a year of proceedings — following the hearing of arguments and witness testimonies.

"We thank the judges for sentencing the accused to death. This verdict will now instil fear in anyone contemplating such an act. We are satisfied with the decision. Our lawyer also made every effort to ensure the accused received the death penalty," said the father of the deceased.

The accused, Nanke Yadav, is a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh. The victim's family and residents had been demanding severe punishment for him.