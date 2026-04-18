ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Chained By Son In Amritsar, Probe Underway

Amritsar: Outrage erupted in Green Avenue, Amritsar, after reports surfaced that a 75-year-old woman was allegedly chained and confined by her own son. A video documenting the incident quickly went viral on social media, intensifying shock and disbelief in the local community.

In this case, social worker Harsimran Singh said, "When I learned about the incident, I went to the spot and freed the elderly woman from the chains. A son and daughter-in-law had chained their 75-year-old mother and left her by the roadside outside their house to die. About 20 days later, when people learned of it, a member of our Seva Society rescued the woman. Then she was taken to the hospital, where her treatment was paid for by us."

The social worker said, "Her son and daughter-in-law learned about it and went to the hospital. They argued with the doctors and forcibly discharged her, taking her home. There, she was again chained outside. She was denied food, and her weight dropped from over 50 kilograms to just 25. Her family lives in a house above some shops."

'A Stain on Humanity'

Harsimran Singh alleged, "The accused later took the woman from the hospital and left her in the same condition. He called this a stain on humanity and said such treatment of a mother cannot be tolerated."