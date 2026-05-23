Punjab Health Dept Finds 68 Of 204 Milk Samples Adulterated
Health minister Balbir Singh instructed officials to intensify the sampling of paneer to curb adulteration. Rs 5.20 lakh fine has been collected for flouting rules.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Patiala: During an inspection by the Punjab health department, 68 milk samples out of 204 specimens collected across the state failed the required quality standards. Following the startling findings, health minister Dr Balbir Singh has instructed officials to intensify the sampling of paneer to curb adulteration.
Patiala district health officer Dr Gurpreet Kaur said, "The department is continuously monitoring and testing food items. So far, 15 samples have been collected and are being tested. About 110 cases falling in the high-risk category have come to light during the investigation, on which the department is paying special attention."
Kaur said four challans have been issued for violating rules, while 389 new licenses have been issued. Apart from this, a food safety van is also being run by the department to further strengthen awareness and inspection on food safety.
"The food van visits door to door to test food samples for Rs 50. So far, 211 samples have been tested under this campaign, providing great convenience to the people in getting the quality of their food and drinks verified," Kaur said.
So far, a fine of Rs 5.20 lakh has been collected from those violating adulteration and food safety rules. Apart from this, 58 cases are pending with the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) court, while five cases are pending with the CJM court.
Kaur said the milk samples have been sent to the food testing laboratory at Kharar, and once the reports arrive, they will be made public. "The main objective of the health department is to provide pure and safe food to the people. Alongside, strict action against those involved in adulteration will continue," she added.
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