ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Health Dept Finds 68 Of 204 Milk Samples Adulterated

Patiala: During an inspection by the Punjab health department, 68 milk samples out of 204 specimens collected across the state failed the required quality standards. Following the startling findings, health minister Dr Balbir Singh has instructed officials to intensify the sampling of paneer to curb adulteration.

Patiala district health officer Dr Gurpreet Kaur said, "The department is continuously monitoring and testing food items. So far, 15 samples have been collected and are being tested. About 110 cases falling in the high-risk category have come to light during the investigation, on which the department is paying special attention."

Kaur said four challans have been issued for violating rules, while 389 new licenses have been issued. Apart from this, a food safety van is also being run by the department to further strengthen awareness and inspection on food safety.