ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: HC Orders Fresh Post-mortem In Daljit Singh Death Case

Mansa: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed that a fresh post-mortem examination be conducted on a Mansa resident, Daljit Singh, at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The court ordered that it should be followed by the last rites at the cremation ground located in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Talking to the media, the victim’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, demanded that Singh’s mortal remains should be handed over to the family, as the family and relatives intended to perform his last rites in the village. She said that they had not yet received a copy of the court's order.

Kaur had filed a petition in the High Court demanding a CBI investigation into her brother's death, an impartial post-mortem examination at PGIMER, and the assurance of safety for the family.

In the petition, the family alleged that Singh’s death was caused by a drug overdose. On October 27, the family and fellow villagers were taking the body to a protest site in Mansa to demonstrate against drugs. However, the police carried out a lathi-charge at Ramdittewala Chowk and forcibly took possession of the body.