ETV Bharat / state

Punjab HC Modifies Order, Allows Daljit’s Cremation At Native Place in Mansa

Daljit Singh ( File/ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier order, allowing the cremation of Daljit Singh at his native village in Mansa, instead of Chandigarh.

Daljit (35) died in Bhamme Kalan village on October 27, allegedly due to a drug overdose, though the police registered a murder case. Several opposition leaders slammed Punjab Police and the state government over the incident and the drug menace issue.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth said the cremation of the mortal remains of the deceased shall be held at his native village on November 5 before noon. The modification of the order came following a plea filed by the deceased's wife and mother, who had submitted that the cremation be held at Daljit's native place. The High Court on Tuesday had ordered a post-mortem of Daljit at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and also directed that the mortal remains be cremated in Chandigarh only in the presence of close family members.