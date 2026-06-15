ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Has 23,711 Registered Cancer Patients, Over Rs 305 Crore Approved For Treatment: RTI

Bathinda: For years, the Bathinda-Bikaner night train came to be known as the "Cancer Train" because hundreds of cancer patients and their attendants travelled to Rajasthan seeking affordable treatment. At a time when specialised cancer care facilities were limited in Punjab, many patients had little choice but to travel outside the state.

Today, Punjab has several major hospitals and specialised centres offering cancer treatment. However, the disease continues to pose a serious public health challenge.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, a total of 23,711 cancer patients have been registered under the Chief Minister Punjab Cancer Relief Fund Scheme across the state's 23 districts.

RTI activist Sanjeev Goel filed an application with the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department on May 14, 2026, seeking details regarding the number of cancer patients, district-wise data and funds sanctioned for treatment. The department provided the information on June 2.

Amritsar Tops List Of Cancer Patients

The RTI data revealed that Amritsar has recorded the highest number of registered cancer patients in Punjab at 3,692. It is followed by Ludhiana with 2,184 patients, Sangrur with 1,984, Gurdaspur with 1,832, and Jalandhar with 1,704.

Year-wise figures show that 1,736 cancer patients were registered in 2018, followed by 7,899 in 2019, 3,283 in 2020, 3,181 in 2021, 2,580 in 2022, 2,073 in 2023, 1,626 in 2024, 1,141 in 2025 and 192 patients so far in 2026.

Together, these figures account for 23,711 registered cancer patients under the Chief Minister Punjab Cancer Relief Fund Scheme.

The RTI response further revealed that more than Rs 305 crore has been sanctioned for the treatment of cancer patients under the scheme.

A total of Rs 24.04 crore was approved in 2018, Rs 107.30 crore in 2019, Rs 41.52 crore in 2020, Rs 40.39 crore in 2021, Rs 32.87 crore in 2022, Rs 24.94 crore in 2023, Rs 19.11 crore in 2024, Rs 14.06 crore in 2025, and Rs 1.05 crore in 2026.

The total sanctioned amount stands at Rs 305.32 crore. Notably, 2019 recorded both the highest number of registered patients, 7,899, and the highest allocation of Rs 107.30 crore.

Lifestyle Changes, Tobacco Use Major Concerns

Cancer specialist Dr Manjeet Jaura said several lifestyle-related factors are contributing to the increasing burden of cancer. He said, "Cancer can occur due to multiple reasons, including an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, excessive consumption of fast food, obesity, polluted air and water, alcohol abuse and several other factors. Hundreds of people in Punjab have lost their lives because of this disease, while thousands continue to undergo treatment."

Dr Jaura also expressed concern over adulterated food products and changing food habits.