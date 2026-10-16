ETV Bharat / state

'Punjab Grappling With Rising Threat Of Drugs, Gangsterism And Organised Crime': Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre will seek Punjab government's response over two incidents in the state: a father consuming poison under pressure in Dirba and the broad daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

"Punjab is today grappling with a rising threat of drugs, gangsterism and organised crime, and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who will ultimately bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people," Shah said in a post on microblogging site X.

"In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota -- who had raised his voice against drugs -- have raised serious questions about the law and order situation in Punjab," Shah wrote.

Jhota's father has levelled grave allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and their MLA, Shah said. The Home Ministry will seek responses from the Punjab government on both the incidents, he said.

Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead by a medical store owner at a busy market in Mansa on Tuesday. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who fired at Jhota when he was being questioned for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was subsequently arrested.

The first incident Shah referred to was the death by suicide of Gulzar Singh, who hailed from Dirba in Sangrur, on September 7. Gulzar's family had alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at an event about the supply of drugs in his locality.