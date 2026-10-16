'Punjab Grappling With Rising Threat Of Drugs, Gangsterism And Organised Crime': Amit Shah
Addressing Chief Minister Mann, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the people of Punjab want results, not publicity.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre will seek Punjab government's response over two incidents in the state: a father consuming poison under pressure in Dirba and the broad daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
"Punjab is today grappling with a rising threat of drugs, gangsterism and organised crime, and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who will ultimately bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people," Shah said in a post on microblogging site X.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅੱਜ ਨਸ਼ੇ, ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਗਠਿਤ ਅਪਰਾਧ ਦੇ ਵਧਦੇ ਖ਼ਤਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਜੂਝ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਸਵਾਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਆਖ਼ਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਨਿਭਾਏਗਾ? ਦਿੜਬਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਪਿਤਾ ਦਾ ਦਬਾਅ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ਹਿਰ ਖਾ ਲੈਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਨਸਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦੀ ਦਿਨ-ਦਹਾੜੇ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ-ਵਿਵਸਥਾ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸਵਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨੇ 'ਆਪ' ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰਾਲਾ ਵੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਵਾਬ ਮੰਗੇਗਾ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦਿਨੋਂ-ਦਿਨ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਸੰਗਠਿਤ ਅਪਰਾਧ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਜਵਾਬ, ਐਲਾਨ ਨਹੀਂ, ਨਤੀਜੇ, ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਨੈੱਟਵਰਕ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਰਣਾਇਕ ਪ੍ਰਹਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਅਪਰਾਧੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਸਰਪ੍ਰਸਤੀ ਦੀ ਨਿਰਪੱਖ ਜਾਂਚ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਸੰਕਲਪ ਦੁਹਰਾਉਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਨ 'ਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਨਸ਼ਾਮੁਕਤ, ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਮੁਕਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਸਾਡਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਹੈ - ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਹਾਰ, ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ, ਅਪਰਾਧੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦਾ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਰਾਜ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਡਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਏ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿਊਣ ਲਈ ਮਜਬੂਰ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 16, 2026
"In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota -- who had raised his voice against drugs -- have raised serious questions about the law and order situation in Punjab," Shah wrote.
Jhota's father has levelled grave allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and their MLA, Shah said. The Home Ministry will seek responses from the Punjab government on both the incidents, he said.
Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead by a medical store owner at a busy market in Mansa on Tuesday. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who fired at Jhota when he was being questioned for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was subsequently arrested.
The first incident Shah referred to was the death by suicide of Gulzar Singh, who hailed from Dirba in Sangrur, on September 7. Gulzar's family had alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at an event about the supply of drugs in his locality.
Political parties, including the BJP, have increasingly highlighted the drug issue in poll-bound Punjab, where assembly elections are due early next year. In his X post, Shah said, "In Punjab, the drug trade is flourishing, the threat of organised crime is growing, and questions are being raised about the safety of those who speak out against drugs."
Addressing Chief Minister Mann, Shah said the people of Punjab want results, not publicity. "Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises, they want answers- not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals.
"Today, I reiterate my pledge before the people of Punjab that when our government comes to power in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear: strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and the rule of law in such a way that no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear," the home minister said.
Also Read: