Punjab Govt To Present State's Budget On March 8: CM
CM Bhagwant Mann said the AAP government will present its fifth budget which will focus on welfare of every section of the society.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government will present the state's budget in the Assembly on March 8.
Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat along with Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media in Ahmedabad and said, "The state government will present its fifth pro-people budget in March, which, like before, will focus on the welfare of every section of the society. The government has always taken pro-people and citizen-centric decisions, which have changed the direction of the state".
"Our only objective is to ensure the welfare of the common man and we are making strong efforts to achieve this. The upcoming budget will once again provide immense benefits to the people of Punjab,” he said.
Mann said for last several consecutive years, the Union budget presented by the BJP-led NDA government has been "directionless and biased towards the rich sections of the society". He said, “In Gujarat, where there is virtually no Opposition, the problems of the common man have increased and people are suffering. The Congress and the BJP are playing friendly matches there and the voice of the common man has been suppressed.”
ਅੱਜ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਅਹਿਮਦਾਬਾਦ ਵਿਖੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬਜਟ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 21, 2026
ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦਾ ਬਜਟ ਇੱਕੋ ਵਰਗਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਮ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਬਜਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ, ਛੋਟੇ ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ, ਔਰਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਕਾਨਦਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ।… pic.twitter.com/D4heb3SXra
The Chief Minister remarked while Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about making the country a 'world guru', the people of his home state are struggling for basic necessities. “To suppress the voice of the Opposition in democracy, the Central Government has introduced the concept of digital public, where vote data is created through mischief and used to win elections in every state. Today, the people of Gujarat are looking at AAP as their saviour," he said.
Mann further said the Centre has undemocratically withheld Punjab’s rightful share in the Rural Development Fund. “In a democracy, the government is of the people, for the people and by the people, but today a trend prevails of suppressing the voice of the Opposition. Just as a bouquet is praised for its diverse flowers, similarly democracy flourishes when every voice is heard,” he said.
The Chief Minister said, “Wherever AAP has formed its government, taxpayers’ money has been used wisely for the welfare of the common man. After Delhi, the AAP government in Punjab has ensured rational use of every rupee for public welfare.”
Highlighting reforms undertaken by his government, he said, "At a time when the Central government is handing over national assets to a few influential individuals at throwaway prices, Punjab has created history by purchasing a private thermal plant. We have opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics to provide free healthcare and government hospitals are providing quality medical services to the people."
