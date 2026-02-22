ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt To Present State's Budget On March 8: CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government will present the state's budget in the Assembly on March 8.

Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat along with Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media in Ahmedabad and said, "The state government will present its fifth pro-people budget in March, which, like before, will focus on the welfare of every section of the society. The government has always taken pro-people and citizen-centric decisions, which have changed the direction of the state".

"Our only objective is to ensure the welfare of the common man and we are making strong efforts to achieve this. The upcoming budget will once again provide immense benefits to the people of Punjab,” he said.

Mann said for last several consecutive years, the Union budget presented by the BJP-led NDA government has been "directionless and biased towards the rich sections of the society". He said, “In Gujarat, where there is virtually no Opposition, the problems of the common man have increased and people are suffering. The Congress and the BJP are playing friendly matches there and the voice of the common man has been suppressed.”