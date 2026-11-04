ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Teachers In A Fix Over Non-Payment Of Dues For Development Work In Schools

Bathinda: Punjab government school teachers who undertook development projects to improve the infrastructure and basic amenities of various educational institutions in Bathinda district now find themselves under a financial burden as payments due to them remain pending for a long time.

Even as the government has failed to approve the bills for the expenses incurred by the teachers on the development works, the situation now has reached a point where they are forced to pay shopkeepers, who supplied materials for school development, and other concerned parties out of their own pockets.

Various development projects were carried out over time to provide a better educational environment for children across schools in Bathinda. The initiatives included the repair of school buildings, beautification of classrooms, and development of facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and other essential infrastructure. To carry out the tasks, teachers in many instances initially spent money from their own pockets and submitted the bills to the department.

Due to the non-reimbursement of the expenses they incurred, teachers are now forced to use their personal savings or borrow money to pay the traders. For many teachers, the situation has become a source of both financial and mental distress. "Numerous grants are regularly received for carrying out work in schools. Previously, such grants were deposited directly into our accounts, and we could then oversee the necessary school projects. However, last year, only 20 per cent of the grant was released. We were instructed to proceed with school development work, with assurances that the remaining funds would follow. Teachers ended up spending lakhs of rupees from their own pockets to complete the tasks. It has now been over a year, yet the teachers have still not been reimbursed", said Jagpal Singh Bangi, a teacher.

He said the work was carried out through the teachers, and the shopkeepers even paid the GST on the bills, However, the Education Department is yet to clear the payments, Bangi said. Another major challenge is that the shopkeepers from whom materials were purchased for school development are now demanding their dues.