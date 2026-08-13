Punjab Govt Seeks ₹1.44 Lakh Crore Water Royalty From Rajasthan, ₹312.59 Crore Canal Maintenance Dues From Haryana
Punjab government has issued final notice to Rajasthan demanding ₹1.44 Lakh crore water royalty.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has sought a water royalty of ₹1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan and ₹312.59 crore for canal maintenance dues from Haryana.
The Aam Aadmi Party government led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a legal notice of 30 days to Rajasthan, asking it to pay royalty and compensation for river water supplied from 1961 to 2025. The government has warned that if this due amount is not paid within 30 days, it will be forced to initiate legal action against the state.
Punjab Chief Secretary KAP. Sinha has also written a letter to his Haryana counterpart, demanding immediate payment of ₹312.59 crore dues for operation and maintenance of the common channels of the Bhakra canal system.
AAP spokesperson Neil Garg, in a post on social media, said, "Historical step of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann: 30 days' notice to Rajasthan for ₹1.44 lakh crore of water royalty from 1961-2025! Demand for dues of ₹312.59 crore from Haryana!"
Garg added, "To feed the country, we dried up our rivers, depleted the groundwater... but now it's time to stand up for our rights. This is not just a matter of money; this is a fight for the existence of our soil, rivers and future generations. Those who have taken from Punjab will now have to pay the price drop by drop. There will be no compromise on rights. Water belongs to Punjab — Rights belong to Punjab."
According to Mann, in September 1920, an agreement was signed between the then British government, the then Bahawalpur state and the Bikaner state. Under this agreement, Rajasthan agreed to pay a price per acre for the water flowing through the canal from Punjab.
The government holds that Rajasthan paid the money till 1960 and after stopped making payments. Currently, Rajasthan is continuously receiving 18,000 cusecs of water from Punjab through the Ferozepur Feeder and Ganga Canal. Punjab argues that Rajasthan is still taking water under the 1920 agreement, but when it comes to paying the money, it backs out.
Rajasthan Feeder Canal is an important part of the Indira Gandhi Canal project, which is about 204 km long. This canal starts from Harike Barrage and passes through some parts of Punjab, enters Rajasthan and provides water to dry areas like Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.
Its main objective is to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities, which has led to the development of agriculture in desert areas. This canal starts from Harike Barrage located in Ferozepur district of Punjab. Here, water is taken from the reservoir formed by the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. After leaving Harike Barrage, the canal moves southwestwards, passing through some parts of Punjab and then enters Rajasthan.
Ganga Canal is an ancient and important canal in Rajasthan, which was built by Maharaja Ganga Singh. This canal originates from Harike Barrage and provides water to the northern areas of Rajasthan, especially the Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar regions. Its main purpose was to provide water for irrigation, which led to the development of agriculture in the dry desert areas. The canal has played an important role in making many parts of Rajasthan fertile.
Rajasthan's share of water has increased steadily over time. In the 1920s, with the construction of the Bikaner Canal, Rajasthan started getting water and its price was fixed. In 1955, the surplus water of Ravi and Beas was shared, in which Rajasthan was given a major share of 8 million acre-feet (MAF) despite being a non-riparian state.
In 1960, the 'Indus Water Treaty' was signed between India and Pakistan. Rajasthan has, however, argued that there was no mention of water bills in the 1960 arrangements, so they stopped paying money. But Punjab's contention is that the 1960 treaty never abrogated the old agreement of 1920.
On 31 December 1981, a new water-sharing agreement was signed between the chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
According to the 'South Asia Network on Dams' report, under this agreement, Rajasthan's share of water was increased to 8.6 MAF. The then Chief Minister of Punjab, Darbara Singh; the Haryana Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal; and the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Shiv Charan Mathur, were involved in this agreement.
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