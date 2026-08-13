ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Seeks ₹1.44 Lakh Crore Water Royalty From Rajasthan, ₹312.59 Crore Canal Maintenance Dues From Haryana

A man captures the rushing stream caused by the rise in the water level of a river following incessant rainfall at Nasirpur village in Jalandhar. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has sought a water royalty of ₹1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan and ₹312.59 crore for canal maintenance dues from Haryana.

The Aam Aadmi Party government led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a legal notice of 30 days to Rajasthan, asking it to pay royalty and compensation for river water supplied from 1961 to 2025. The government has warned that if this due amount is not paid within 30 days, it will be forced to initiate legal action against the state.

Punjab Chief Secretary KAP. Sinha has also written a letter to his Haryana counterpart, demanding immediate payment of ₹312.59 crore dues for operation and maintenance of the common channels of the Bhakra canal system.

AAP spokesperson Neil Garg, in a post on social media, said, "Historical step of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann: 30 days' notice to Rajasthan for ₹1.44 lakh crore of water royalty from 1961-2025! Demand for dues of ₹312.59 crore from Haryana!"

Garg added, "To feed the country, we dried up our rivers, depleted the groundwater... but now it's time to stand up for our rights. This is not just a matter of money; this is a fight for the existence of our soil, rivers and future generations. Those who have taken from Punjab will now have to pay the price drop by drop. There will be no compromise on rights. Water belongs to Punjab — Rights belong to Punjab."

According to Mann, in September 1920, an agreement was signed between the then British government, the then Bahawalpur state and the Bikaner state. Under this agreement, Rajasthan agreed to pay a price per acre for the water flowing through the canal from Punjab.

The government holds that Rajasthan paid the money till 1960 and after stopped making payments. Currently, Rajasthan is continuously receiving 18,000 cusecs of water from Punjab through the Ferozepur Feeder and Ganga Canal. Punjab argues that Rajasthan is still taking water under the 1920 agreement, but when it comes to paying the money, it backs out.