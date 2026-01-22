Punjab Govt Rolls Out 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana'; Free Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 10 Lakh
The scheme will provide free, cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to all families, ensuring universal healthcare access across government and private hospitals.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Thursday rolled out its ambitious free health scheme, ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’, which promises to provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state. It was dedicated to the public by the AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Mohali.
Under this scheme, the universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. The eligibility to avail the benefits will be an Aadhaar card and a voter card. Moreover, over 2,500 medical procedures are covered under this scheme, including both government and some private hospitals.
Officials said that the scheme would cover more than 2,000 health services and major operations. Government employees, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will also get the benefit of this facility.
₹10 ਲੱਖ ਦੇ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਇਲਾਜ ਵਾਲ਼ੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਹੋਈ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ!#AAPKaSehatCard pic.twitter.com/Dq70zKDRTr— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) January 22, 2026
‘Now no Punjabi will die of disease’
After launching the health scheme, Kejriwal said, “Today is a historic day. What has happened in Punjab should have happened in 1950. In the 75 years since independence, many governments have come, but none have taken care of the people.”
“There was terrorism in Punjab, then the drug crisis. But they say that everything has a time. The era that has been going on in Punjab for the last four years will be written in golden letters,” he said. “Now no Punjabi will die of disease. The scheme launched by the Punjab government is for everyone. Everyone will benefit from it, and everyone will be able to get treatment in both government and private hospitals.”
स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी योजना की शुरुआत।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 22, 2026
हर परिवार को मिलेगा ₹10 लाख तक का मुफ्त इलाज। 'मुख्यमंत्री स्वास्थ्य योजना' की शुरुआत करने के मौके राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ मोहाली से LIVE https://t.co/L2QSVkU3Ej
‘A historic day for Punjab’
Chief Minister Mann termed the launch “historic” for Punjab’s health sector.
The biggest health scheme since independence, 'Mukham Mantri Sehat Yojana', is going to start from today. What other governments have never thought of, the Aam Aadmi Party government is going to do in Punjab. This is the biggest health scheme in India.”
“Previous governments had implemented such schemes in which many conditions were imposed to benefit their favourites. Now, consider the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Not a single house in Punjab is included in this scheme. For example, there are such conditions that the house should not be made of bricks. There should not be a ceiling fan or a gas stove in the house. But now we have not put any conditions. This scheme is for everyone,” Mann said.
ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਗ਼ਰੀਬੀ, ਬਿਮਾਰੀ, ਬੇਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਜ਼ਾਦੀ!— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) January 22, 2026
ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਦੀ ਰਸਮੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਮੌਕੇ ਸਿਹਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ @AAPbalbir ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ
🔹 ਸੂਬਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਅਤੇ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਵਾਦ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ
🔹 ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਝਾੜੂ 'ਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਇੱਕੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਸੋਚ… pic.twitter.com/IP84WmZTFt
During the launch of the Mukham Mantri Sehat Yojana, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “From making a health card to treatment, the government will pay for everything. You will not have to pay a single penny to anyone. The best hospitals have been included in the scheme. All insurance companies will be paid first, not later.”
