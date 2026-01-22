ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Rolls Out 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana'; Free Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 10 Lakh

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Thursday rolled out its ambitious free health scheme, ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’, which promises to provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state. It was dedicated to the public by the AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Mohali.

Under this scheme, the universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. The eligibility to avail the benefits will be an Aadhaar card and a voter card. Moreover, over 2,500 medical procedures are covered under this scheme, including both government and some private hospitals.

Officials said that the scheme would cover more than 2,000 health services and major operations. Government employees, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will also get the benefit of this facility.

‘Now no Punjabi will die of disease’

After launching the health scheme, Kejriwal said, “Today is a historic day. What has happened in Punjab should have happened in 1950. In the 75 years since independence, many governments have come, but none have taken care of the people.”