Punjab Govt Moves SC Against HC Order For CBI Probe Into Corruption Allegations Linked To CM Mann's Office
High Court ordered CBI probe into allegations involving high-ranking officials, noting that material shared by ED prima facie indicated their involvement in acts of corruption.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a criminal case and investigate corruption allegations linked to the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
This comes a day after the High Court issued the direction in connection with allegations against CM Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others, noting that the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prima facie indicated their involvement in acts of corruption. The court has further directed the central agency to submit its report within two months. The order was issued in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the ED.
The state government filed a special leave petition (SLP), challenging the order passed by the High Court for a CBI investigation.
The High Court, in its order, directed the CBI to register a criminal case into allegations concerning Ghuman, and others, including Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. The Court further directed the Punjab government and Police administration to provide all assistance to the CBI for conducting a fair investigation.
The plea alleged that the Punjab Police failed to take appropriate action despite communications from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe into allegations against Ghuman.
According to the material referred to in the case, the ED alleged that the individuals were involved in corruption and interfered in government transfers and postings, as well as government tenders.
The letters were based on information the ED had gathered during its investigation. When Punjab Police did not register a case, Saraf approached the High Court.
"The material shared by ED prima facie indicated involvement of high public officials in acts of corruption and at least required registering of FIR so that proper investigation in the matter would be carried out," the court noted, directing the CBI to register a criminal case and investigate the allegations.
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