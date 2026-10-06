ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Moves SC Against HC Order For CBI Probe Into Corruption Allegations Linked To CM Mann's Office

New Delhi: The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a criminal case and investigate corruption allegations linked to the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This comes a day after the High Court issued the direction in connection with allegations against CM Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others, noting that the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prima facie indicated their involvement in acts of corruption. The court has further directed the central agency to submit its report within two months. The order was issued in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the ED.

The state government filed a special leave petition (SLP), challenging the order passed by the High Court for a CBI investigation.

The High Court, in its order, directed the CBI to register a criminal case into allegations concerning Ghuman, and others, including Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. The Court further directed the Punjab government and Police administration to provide all assistance to the CBI for conducting a fair investigation.