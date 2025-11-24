Punjab Govt Grants Holy Status To Three Cities Having All 'Takhts' In State
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST
Sri Anandpur Sahib: In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to accord holy city status to towns having all the Takhts including Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a programme here said since decades people have been seeking holy city status for the towns. "There are five Takhts of Sikhs out of which three- Sri Akal Takht Sahib is in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib," he said.
Mann said as part of programmes organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is being held on the sacred soil of Sri Anandpur Sahib.
The Chief Minister said the revered Sikh Gurus upheld the ideal of 'Sarbat da Bhala' (welfare of all). He said that martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur itself was a supreme sacrifice made to uphold human rights. Mann said, "Guru Sahib had bought kand here to establish the city of Sri Anandpur Sahib with his own hands. His only son, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, resided on this sacred land for nearly 30 years."
He was it was on sacred land that Guru Gobind Singh ji established the Khalsa Panth to fight against tyranny, oppression, injustice and to defend the nation. "The three of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four sons were also born here, whose sacrifices are unparalleled in the history of the world," he said.
The Chief Minister said sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in the three cities to fulfill the long-pending demand of the devotees. He said the cities are not just religious centres but also symbols of Sikhs' civilizational heritage.
Mann said the Punjab Government will make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security, and promotion of religious tourism in the holy cities. He said that for this state government will allocate the necessary budget, and also seek funds from the Central government as this is imperative to perpetuate the legacy of these towns for the coming generations.
