Punjab Govt Grants Holy Status To Three Cities Having All 'Takhts' In State

Sri Anandpur Sahib: In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to accord holy city status to towns having all the Takhts including Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a programme here said since decades people have been seeking holy city status for the towns. "There are five Takhts of Sikhs out of which three- Sri Akal Takht Sahib is in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib," he said.

Mann said as part of programmes organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is being held on the sacred soil of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The Chief Minister said the revered Sikh Gurus upheld the ideal of 'Sarbat da Bhala' (welfare of all). He said that martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur itself was a supreme sacrifice made to uphold human rights. Mann said, "Guru Sahib had bought kand here to establish the city of Sri Anandpur Sahib with his own hands. His only son, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, resided on this sacred land for nearly 30 years."