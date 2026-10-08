Punjab Government Forms SIT To Probe Rape Allegations Against Former SGPC Member Amarjit Chawla
Punjab formed a three-member SIT to investigate rape allegations against former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, sparking political backlash from the ruling AAP.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a rape case registered against Amarjit Singh Chawla, a former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu announced the decision on Thursday, following a meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several Sikh organisations.
The panel will be led by Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains, alongside Vigilance SSP Simranjit Langra and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Karan Sandhu.
"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took this major decision after meeting with several Sikh organisations to ensure an impartial investigation into the entire matter," Pannu said during a press conference.
The case stems from an FIR against Chawla over alleged rape of a woman at Sri Anandpur Sahib. The woman, who had returned from Bahrain, was reportedly housed in an SGPC-managed sarai (pilgrim lodge). The case sparked massive outrage, prompting the Akal Takht to excommunicate Chawla from the Khalsa Panth.
Speaking to the media, Pannu questioned the SGPC for keeping the woman, described as mentally ill, in the lodge for months and giving financial aid instead of hospital care.
“Did the SGPC want an untoward incident, such as an act of sacrilege, to occur at Sri Anandpur Sahib?” Pannu asked.
“A sum of Rs 1 lakh was allegedly given as aid for the woman's psychiatric treatment; however, she was not sent to a hospital for care but was instead kept in the sarai while the money was handed over.”
Pannu also launched scathing attacks on the Badal family and SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, alleging a wider conspiracy to conceal the facts.
“SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has attempted to conceal the truth and mislead Sikh youth through a press conference; however, the coming generation will never forgive the conspirators behind this unfortunate incident of sacrilege and will certainly demand accountability from them,” he added.
The SGPC recently made its internal inquiry report public as police investigations continue.
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