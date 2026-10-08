ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Government Forms SIT To Probe Rape Allegations Against Former SGPC Member Amarjit Chawla

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a rape case registered against Amarjit Singh Chawla, a former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu announced the decision on Thursday, following a meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several Sikh organisations.

The panel will be led by Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains, alongside Vigilance SSP Simranjit Langra and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Karan Sandhu.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took this major decision after meeting with several Sikh organisations to ensure an impartial investigation into the entire matter," Pannu said during a press conference.

The case stems from an FIR against Chawla over alleged rape of a woman at Sri Anandpur Sahib. The woman, who had returned from Bahrain, was reportedly housed in an SGPC-managed sarai (pilgrim lodge). The case sparked massive outrage, prompting the Akal Takht to excommunicate Chawla from the Khalsa Panth.

Speaking to the media, Pannu questioned the SGPC for keeping the woman, described as mentally ill, in the lodge for months and giving financial aid instead of hospital care.