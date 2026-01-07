ETV Bharat / state

Extreme Cold Conditions: Punjab Govt Extends School Holidays Till January 13

"In accordance with the directives of the Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab, S Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, taking into account the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and keeping in mind the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of the state until January 13," education minister Harjot Singh Bains shared in an X post.

Chandigarh: As Punjab reels under extreme cold conditions, with the minimum temperature dropping below 5 degrees Celsius in many places, the government has once again extended the school holidays till January 13.

"Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 14 as per regular days," he added.

Earlier, on December 31, the school holidays were extended until January 7, directing educational institutions, including government, aided, recognised, and private, to remain shut for a week.

Bathinda was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees, while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, forecasting cold weather conditions in Mohali, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar and Patiala. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature across the state has dropped by two degrees, which is three degrees below normal. The night temperature is also seeing a similar drop.