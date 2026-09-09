Punjab Govt Employees End Strike After Agreement Reached To Withdraw ‘Show Cause’ Notices
Punjab government employees called off their strike after the state promised to withdraw show-cause notices and the directive labeling their mass leave as "unauthorised."
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab government employees have ended their strike following assurances from the state government that it will withdraw its controversial August 27 notice. The directive had declared their mass casual leave protest to press for their demands as “unauthorised” and issued disciplinary show-cause notices.
The decision to withdraw the strike came after the employee leaders met with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, who assured that no coercive action would be taken against any employee over the mass leave.
The rollback of the strike was announced by the employee union leaders, including the convener of the ‘Sanjha Mullazam Manch’, Sukhchain Khehra, after the meeting with Sinha.
The employees are also planning to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss their pending demands, including the enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA).
According to the employee leaders, the agreement had been reached only regarding the withdrawal of letters seeking action against protesting employees, including the ‘no work, no pay’ action proposed by the government on Tuesday.
Khehra said that the meeting didn’t discuss anything on their original demands of DA hike, pension scheme revisions and other service demands. “Our protest concerning these demands on September 12-13 will continue as scheduled,” he told the media.
After the August 27 strike, the government had issued a letter proposing action against around 2,500 employees who remained absent on the ‘mass leave’ call by the employee unions.
Earlier, the employees had demanded that negotiations on the original demands and protest would be held only if the government withdrew its action order. Last evening, the employees extended their protest, prompting the government to issue a ‘no work, no pay’ policy.
Also Read