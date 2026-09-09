ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Employees End Strike After Agreement Reached To Withdraw ‘Show Cause’ Notices

Medical staff protestors raise slogans during a statewide strike call given by the Punjab government employees and pensioners, outside the OPD of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, in Amritsar on August 27. ( File/ANI )

Chandigarh: Punjab government employees have ended their strike following assurances from the state government that it will withdraw its controversial August 27 notice. The directive had declared their mass casual leave protest to press for their demands as “unauthorised” and issued disciplinary show-cause notices.

The decision to withdraw the strike came after the employee leaders met with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, who assured that no coercive action would be taken against any employee over the mass leave.

The rollback of the strike was announced by the employee union leaders, including the convener of the ‘Sanjha Mullazam Manch’, Sukhchain Khehra, after the meeting with Sinha.

The employees are also planning to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss their pending demands, including the enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA).