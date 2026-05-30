ETV Bharat / state

Holidays Announced in Punjab Schools: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed From June 1 to June 30

Chandigarh: The Punjab government today announced summer vacation for all schools in the state from June 1 to 30. The order, issued by the Education Department, will be applicable to all government, aided and private schools across the state.

The department has taken this decision keeping in mind the severe weather conditions as several regions continue to witness intense heat, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

While the temperature has slightly decreased in some districts of Punjab in the last two days, temperatures are expected to rise again in June, and residents of many areas may face severe heat waves. It may be mentioned that the Meteorological Department has issued heat-related warnings for several districts.