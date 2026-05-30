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Holidays Announced in Punjab Schools: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed From June 1 to June 30

The State Education Department issued the order in view of extreme weather conditions

Vacation
Copy of the Education Department order. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Punjab government today announced summer vacation for all schools in the state from June 1 to 30. The order, issued by the Education Department, will be applicable to all government, aided and private schools across the state.

The department has taken this decision keeping in mind the severe weather conditions as several regions continue to witness intense heat, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

While the temperature has slightly decreased in some districts of Punjab in the last two days, temperatures are expected to rise again in June, and residents of many areas may face severe heat waves. It may be mentioned that the Meteorological Department has issued heat-related warnings for several districts.

The Education Department has directed all the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance of this order. Copies of the education department order have been sent to the School Education Minister, senior departmental officers, directors, district education officers, deputy district education officers and other concerned offices. The department has said that the rising temperature can cause difficulties for students while commuting to and from school. In these circumstances, the state government has accorded top priority to their safety.

Students across schools in the state are looking forward to the vacation.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Temperature Drop
  2. One Day Of Extreme Heat Causes 3,400 Excess Deaths Across India, Study Estimates

TAGGED:

SUMMER VACATION
INTENSE HEAT
METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT
PUNJAB

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