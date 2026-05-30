ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Clears Regularisation Framework For Over 65,000 Employees To End Contractual System

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave the nod to a roadmap for dismantling the decades-old contractual employment system and also paved the way for the regularisation of more than 65,000 workers across 51 government departments.

In another important decision, the Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval for the reconstitution of a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Baljit Kaur to examine issues related to pending arrears of revised pay, pensions, leave encashment and dearness allowance.

These decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mann said the Punjab Cabinet took a historic decision that "we will end the contractual system" in the state.

By ending the role of private contractors in government employment and creating a direct employer-employee relationship between the state and workers, the government has moved to provide job security, dignity and a clear pathway to permanent service for thousands of employees who spent years serving Punjab without regular status, he said.

Sharing details, the Chief Minister's Office stated that it has approved the repeal of the Punjab Adhoc, Contractual, Daily Wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees' Welfare Act, 2016.

It has also cleared the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026 and the Punjab Contractual Personnel (Absorption Against Sanctioned Vacancies) Bill, 2026.

"When we would go to people and meet them, we used to hear from employees recruited through contractual and outsourcing systems, and they would complain about their exploitation," Mann said, adding that they will get all types of facilities on par with other government employees.

"We will send an ordinance in this regard to the Punjab governor for approval. It (these bills) will be presented in the state assembly," he said.

"More than 65,000 contract workers of Punjab have given the best years of their lives in the service of the state. With this decision, Punjab has returned to them what is rightfully theirs," Mann said.

Under the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, outsourced Group C and Group D employees who have completed five years of continuous service will become contractual employees of the government. Workers whose daily duties involve danger -- such as fire services personnel, PSPCL linemen, sewer workers, sanitation workers of urban local bodies, waste-handling workers and field complaint staff -- will be eligible for the next rung after three years instead of five, he said.

Direct state employment will be provided after five years of continuous outsourced service, he added.

Thereafter, after completing 10 years of contractual service, employees will be considered for absorption against regular sanctioned posts, as proposed under the Punjab Contractual Personnel (Absorption Against Sanctioned Vacancies) Bill, 2026.