Punjab Govt Allocates Transport To Cheema, Prisons Dept To Ravjot
Cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh has got additional responsibilities of the prisons department, which plays an important role in security arrangements and reforms of jails.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: Following the resignation of Laljit Singh Bhullar, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday gave the additional responsibility of the transport department to minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
Cheema currently holds the finance, excise and taxation, and planning portfolios. In his new role, Cheema will look after the functioning of the transport system, the operation of government buses and policies related to the department.
Apart from Cheema, cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh has been given additional responsibilities of the prisons department, which plays an important role in security arrangements and reforms of jails across Punjab. Singh is also in charge of NRI affairs and parliamentary affairs.
Bhullar was arrested on Monday after an official of the warehousing corporation died by suicide, accusing him of harassment.
Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on Saturday. In a video that surfaced on social media, the deceased official was heard claiming harassment by Bhullar, who soon resigned as cabinet minister following the directions of Mann.
Amritsar Police on Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Following Bhullar's arrest, Randhawa's family demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances that led to his death.
Randhawa's family moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions to the Punjab government to ensure that the post-mortem is preferably conducted at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.
Mann asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the law, irrespective of the position they hold. "For me, the entire Punjab is one family. If anyone in Punjab violates the law, strict action will be taken against him, no matter what position he holds or whether he is a relative or an influential person. Shielding anyone is not our party's agenda," Mann said in a post on X.
ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਸਾਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਹੈ..ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਜੇਕਰ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰੇਗਾ ਉਸ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਉਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਜਾਂ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੋਈ ਸਕਾ-ਸੰਬੰਧੀ ਜਾਂ ਰਸੂਖਦਾਰ ਹੋਵੇ..ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਤ ਪਨਾਹੀ ਕਰਨੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦਾ ਏਜੰਡਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ..ਕੈਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਮਾਇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਨਾਹੀ ਹੈ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 23, 2026
In a Facebook post before his arrest, Bhullar said he was surrendering in Mandi Gobindgarh and that rumours were being spread that he had fled, but there was no truth to them.
"I will never run from the truth. I have full faith in the law of the country, and I also have unshakable faith in the justice system. I have not run away anywhere, I am in my Punjab. Believing in truth and justice, I am surrendering myself at Mandi Gobindgarh," he said.
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