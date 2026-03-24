ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Allocates Transport To Cheema, Prisons Dept To Ravjot

Chandigarh: Following the resignation of Laljit Singh Bhullar, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday gave the additional responsibility of the transport department to minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Cheema currently holds the finance, excise and taxation, and planning portfolios. In his new role, Cheema will look after the functioning of the transport system, the operation of government buses and policies related to the department.

Apart from Cheema, cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh has been given additional responsibilities of the prisons department, which plays an important role in security arrangements and reforms of jails across Punjab. Singh is also in charge of NRI affairs and parliamentary affairs.

Bhullar was arrested on Monday after an official of the warehousing corporation died by suicide, accusing him of harassment.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on Saturday. In a video that surfaced on social media, the deceased official was heard claiming harassment by Bhullar, who soon resigned as cabinet minister following the directions of Mann.

Amritsar Police on Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.