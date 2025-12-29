Punjab Governor Kataria Apologises For Remarks On Maharana Pratap
The speech was delivered during Gulab Chand Kataria's visit to Rajasthan's Udaipur for the foundation stone laying ceremony at Dhula Ghati in the Gogund area.
December 29, 2025
Udaipur: In a video message on Monday, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has apologised for his remarks on Maharana Pratap, saying the statement was presented out of context and incompletely, leading to a misunderstanding. He appealed to the people to listen to the entire speech to understand its true meaning.
The speech was delivered during Kataria's visit to Rajasthan's Udaipur for the foundation stone laying ceremony at Dhula Ghati in the Gogund area. He had said people only heard the name of Maharana Pratap during the Congress rule, and that it was the Janata Party which worked to 'revive' Maharana Pratap for the first time. He went further, saying, places like Haldighati, Pokhargarh, and Chavand are well known because of those development efforts. However, a row erupted after the speech, as several social organisations protested strongly.
Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, made objectionable comments and issued threats on social media. As the controversy escalated, Kataria clarified his position in a video message saying that his intention was never to hurt the respect for Maharana Pratap and if his words have caused pain to anyone, he apologised for it. He has deep reverence and respect for Maharana Pratap.
Referring to his political career, Kataria said after becoming an MLA for the first time at the age of 33, he requested the then Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat to approve the Mewar Complex scheme, and the development of historical sites like Kumbhalgarh, Gogunda, Chavand and Haldighati began. He said the government has also recently allocated a budget of Rs 175 crore for the development of sites associated with Maharana Pratap.
Kataria also clarified that his statement was made in the context of the Congress government's rule. "From 1947 to 1977, the Congress party was in power. However, necessary efforts were not made during its regime to spread the life and heroic tales of Maharana Pratap. My sentiment was that all parties should work together to carry forward this legacy. I urge everyone to listen to the entire speech and to offer suggestions if they find any errors. There could be no compromise on the honour of Maharana Pratap," he added.
