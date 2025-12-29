ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Governor Kataria Apologises For Remarks On Maharana Pratap

Udaipur: In a video message on Monday, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has apologised for his remarks on Maharana Pratap, saying the statement was presented out of context and incompletely, leading to a misunderstanding. He appealed to the people to listen to the entire speech to understand its true meaning.

The speech was delivered during Kataria's visit to Rajasthan's Udaipur for the foundation stone laying ceremony at Dhula Ghati in the Gogund area. He had said people only heard the name of Maharana Pratap during the Congress rule, and that it was the Janata Party which worked to 'revive' Maharana Pratap for the first time. He went further, saying, places like Haldighati, Pokhargarh, and Chavand are well known because of those development efforts. However, a row erupted after the speech, as several social organisations protested strongly.

Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, made objectionable comments and issued threats on social media. As the controversy escalated, Kataria clarified his position in a video message saying that his intention was never to hurt the respect for Maharana Pratap and if his words have caused pain to anyone, he apologised for it. He has deep reverence and respect for Maharana Pratap.