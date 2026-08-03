ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Governor Announces Rs 5 Lakh For Kin Of 4 Chandigarh Boys Drowned In Haridwar

Turbulent waters of the Ganga river flow under a bridge as the river breaches warning level and touches the danger mark at 294 meters, in Haridwar. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of four minor pilgrims who drowned in Ganga during the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on July 31. To express his condolences and offer support, Kataria, who also holds the office of Chandigarh Administrator, visited the bereaved families on Sunday evening.

Four minor Kanwar pilgrims from Chandigarh drowned in Ganga near Jatwara Bridge in Haridwar on Friday. The deceased were part of a group that had come to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra and were returning after collecting Ganga water.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, Kataria said the loss of four young lives had caused immense grief not only to their families but to the entire city. He noted that the deceased boys belonged to economically weaker families, with some living in extremely difficult financial circumstances, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and wished strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. Announcing the relief from the Governor's Discretionary Fund, the UT Administrator said that each of the four affected families would receive Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance.