Punjab Governor Announces Rs 5 Lakh For Kin Of 4 Chandigarh Boys Drowned In Haridwar
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria directed officials that the affected families receive support from the Chandigarh Administration without delay.
By PTI
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:58 AM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of four minor pilgrims who drowned in Ganga during the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on July 31. To express his condolences and offer support, Kataria, who also holds the office of Chandigarh Administrator, visited the bereaved families on Sunday evening.
Four minor Kanwar pilgrims from Chandigarh drowned in Ganga near Jatwara Bridge in Haridwar on Friday. The deceased were part of a group that had come to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra and were returning after collecting Ganga water.
Describing the incident as deeply distressing, Kataria said the loss of four young lives had caused immense grief not only to their families but to the entire city. He noted that the deceased boys belonged to economically weaker families, with some living in extremely difficult financial circumstances, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.
He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and wished strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. Announcing the relief from the Governor's Discretionary Fund, the UT Administrator said that each of the four affected families would receive Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance.
He observed that while no monetary support could ever compensate for the loss of a child, the assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families during this period of immense hardship.
Kataria also directed the concerned officers to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that they receive every necessary support from the Chandigarh Administration without delay.
Reiterating the Administration's commitment to stand by the bereaved families in this hour of grief, Kataria assured them of every possible help and support.
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