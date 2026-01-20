ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cabinet Takes Key Decisions On Jobs, Land Allocation, Health And Agriculture

Chandigarh: Several key decisions were taken on Wednesday at an important meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. After the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addressed a press conference and shared details of the decisions approved by the cabinet.

Finance Minister Cheema said the cabinet took several historic decisions related to administrative reforms, agriculture, and the health sector. He also announced major relief measures for youth and the unemployed. He said these decisions aim to ease the problems of the common people and accelerate Punjab’s overall development.

Cheema said that decisions regarding land for public institutions will now be taken at the district level. A committee headed by the District Collector (DC) will decide on the allocation of land. He added that the move is expected to simplify procedures and resolve long-pending issues faced by the public.

The Finance Minister said the Punjab government has made a significant amendment to the Punjab Civil Services recruitment rules, which will benefit thousands of candidates and help end prolonged legal disputes. Earlier, candidates were required to possess the necessary educational qualifications on the date the advertisement was issued. This led to many candidates being deprived of applying if their results were declared shortly afterwards, often resulting in litigation in the High Court or Supreme Court.

Cheema said the cabinet has now decided that the last date for submitting application forms will be treated as the cut-off date. Candidates must possess their final degree by the closing time of the application process. This change will make recruitment more transparent and help expedite appointments that were earlier delayed due to legal hurdles.