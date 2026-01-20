Punjab Cabinet Takes Key Decisions On Jobs, Land Allocation, Health And Agriculture
Published : January 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Chandigarh: Several key decisions were taken on Wednesday at an important meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. After the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addressed a press conference and shared details of the decisions approved by the cabinet.
Finance Minister Cheema said the cabinet took several historic decisions related to administrative reforms, agriculture, and the health sector. He also announced major relief measures for youth and the unemployed. He said these decisions aim to ease the problems of the common people and accelerate Punjab’s overall development.
Cheema said that decisions regarding land for public institutions will now be taken at the district level. A committee headed by the District Collector (DC) will decide on the allocation of land. He added that the move is expected to simplify procedures and resolve long-pending issues faced by the public.
The Finance Minister said the Punjab government has made a significant amendment to the Punjab Civil Services recruitment rules, which will benefit thousands of candidates and help end prolonged legal disputes. Earlier, candidates were required to possess the necessary educational qualifications on the date the advertisement was issued. This led to many candidates being deprived of applying if their results were declared shortly afterwards, often resulting in litigation in the High Court or Supreme Court.
Cheema said the cabinet has now decided that the last date for submitting application forms will be treated as the cut-off date. Candidates must possess their final degree by the closing time of the application process. This change will make recruitment more transparent and help expedite appointments that were earlier delayed due to legal hurdles.
He also said that to streamline the functioning of the Excise and Taxation Department, the cabinet has approved the creation of seven new posts of Superintendent along with their service rules.
The finance minister said the cabinet has approved a major Japan-supported project aimed at promoting crop diversification in Punjab. Over the next 10 years, the area under horticulture will be increased from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. The project will focus on developing cold chain infrastructure, marketing intelligence, and processing units to boost farmers’ income.
To promote health and wellness, the Chief Minister’s Yogashala campaign will be expanded. The cabinet has approved the hiring of 1,000 additional yoga trainers. During the training period, trainers will receive Rs 8,000, while those selected will be paid Rs 25,000 per month.
Cheema said four major hospitals, Badal, Khadoor Sahib, Jalalabad, and Fazilka Faisal Care Centre, have been brought under the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to improve healthcare services and ensure better treatment for patients.
The Finance Minister also announced that the ‘Hamare Ram’ show, based on the life of Lord Ram, will be organised in 40 major cities across Punjab. He said the initiative aims to connect the younger generation with India’s cultural heritage.
