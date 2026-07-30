ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Resolves Pending Issues Of MGNREGA Employees

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has resolved long-pending demands of MGNREGA employees through constructive dialogue and mutual consensus, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday. He further said with the resolution of their issues, MGNREGA/VB GRAM G employees withdrew their two-month long strike.

Cheema said the issues relating to service conditions, contractual tenure, migration to the VB GRAM G framework, remuneration and other administrative matters were taken up with all the stakeholders and all the genuine demands of the union were accepted by the Punjab government. He asserted that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its employees while ensuring efficient delivery of public services.

"The state government firmly believes in resolving genuine issues through dialogue, consultation and consensus. Today's agreement reflects our commitment to employee welfare as well as our resolve to strengthen rural development by ensuring the smooth implementation of the VB GRAM G programme across Punjab," he said in a statement here.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the discussions, representatives of the MGNREGA/VB GRAM G employees' union thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, FM Cheema and Rural Development & Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond for resolving their long-pending demands in an amicable manner.