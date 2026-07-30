Punjab Govt Resolves Pending Issues Of MGNREGA Employees
Issues related to service conditions, contractual tenure, migration to the VB GRAM G framework, remuneration and other administrative matters were taken up
By PTI
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has resolved long-pending demands of MGNREGA employees through constructive dialogue and mutual consensus, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday. He further said with the resolution of their issues, MGNREGA/VB GRAM G employees withdrew their two-month long strike.
Cheema said the issues relating to service conditions, contractual tenure, migration to the VB GRAM G framework, remuneration and other administrative matters were taken up with all the stakeholders and all the genuine demands of the union were accepted by the Punjab government. He asserted that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its employees while ensuring efficient delivery of public services.
"The state government firmly believes in resolving genuine issues through dialogue, consultation and consensus. Today's agreement reflects our commitment to employee welfare as well as our resolve to strengthen rural development by ensuring the smooth implementation of the VB GRAM G programme across Punjab," he said in a statement here.
Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the discussions, representatives of the MGNREGA/VB GRAM G employees' union thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, FM Cheema and Rural Development & Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond for resolving their long-pending demands in an amicable manner.
The union also announced the immediate withdrawal of its strike and assured the government of its full cooperation in implementing rural development programmes across the state. Following the resolution of their demands, the VB GRAM G initiative will now be executed smoothly in all villages across Punjab from Thursday onwards.
All employees will resume duties and actively participate in the implementation of the programme to ensure timely wage employment for rural households, expedite the creation of durable rural assets and further strengthen rural infrastructure and development, he said.
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) remained operational till June 30, while the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission scheme (VB G RAM G) came into effect from July 1.
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