ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Government Launches Statewide Campaign Against Stray Dog Menace, Sparks Massive Backlash

Chandigarh: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced a statewide campaign to tackle the stray dog menace and rising dog-bite incidents across Punjab.

Mann took to his X account on Wednesday evening and referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling about the stray dogs. He wrote that action would begin against “stray and dangerous dogs” that are posing a threat to children and pedestrians.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab government will start a campaign from tomorrow to eliminate stray and dangerous dogs that threaten the lives of children and pedestrians,” Mann wrote.

While several citizens welcomed the move, animal welfare groups and activists accused the government of misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s order.

Actress Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram account and wrote that the Supreme Court never ordered mass killing of stray dogs.

“Public safety and human lives are extremely important, but compassion and responsibility towards voiceless animals matter equally,” she wrote. She further wrote in her post urging the government to work with NGOs, veterinarians, local authorities and public safety experts for a humane and long-term solution.

In addition, several videos surfaced online allegedly showing stray dogs being killed outside Khalsa College Amritsar in Amritsar.

An Amritsar-based animal welfare organisation, AWCS Foundation, shared one such video and demanded an FIR against the college management.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu also criticised the government and reminded the government about the Supreme Court order that states that only dogs suspected of rabies or aggressive attacks should be isolated, examined and treated under legal procedures.

Calling the alleged killings outside Khalsa College “extremely cruel,” she said the government must focus on providing shelters for animals instead of harming innocent creatures.

Soon, the issue became political and BJP leader Tajinder Bagga wrote to the Chief Justice of India accusing Bhagwant Mann of publicly misinterpreting the Supreme Court order.