Punjab Government Launches Statewide Campaign Against Stray Dog Menace, Sparks Massive Backlash
Mann took to his X account on Wednesday evening and referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling about the stray dogs.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced a statewide campaign to tackle the stray dog menace and rising dog-bite incidents across Punjab.
Mann took to his X account on Wednesday evening and referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling about the stray dogs. He wrote that action would begin against “stray and dangerous dogs” that are posing a threat to children and pedestrians.
“Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab government will start a campaign from tomorrow to eliminate stray and dangerous dogs that threaten the lives of children and pedestrians,” Mann wrote.
ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹਗੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਅਵਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਕੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ..ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 21, 2026
While several citizens welcomed the move, animal welfare groups and activists accused the government of misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s order.
Actress Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram account and wrote that the Supreme Court never ordered mass killing of stray dogs.
“Public safety and human lives are extremely important, but compassion and responsibility towards voiceless animals matter equally,” she wrote. She further wrote in her post urging the government to work with NGOs, veterinarians, local authorities and public safety experts for a humane and long-term solution.
In addition, several videos surfaced online allegedly showing stray dogs being killed outside Khalsa College Amritsar in Amritsar.
An Amritsar-based animal welfare organisation, AWCS Foundation, shared one such video and demanded an FIR against the college management.
Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu also criticised the government and reminded the government about the Supreme Court order that states that only dogs suspected of rabies or aggressive attacks should be isolated, examined and treated under legal procedures.
Calling the alleged killings outside Khalsa College “extremely cruel,” she said the government must focus on providing shelters for animals instead of harming innocent creatures.
Soon, the issue became political and BJP leader Tajinder Bagga wrote to the Chief Justice of India accusing Bhagwant Mann of publicly misinterpreting the Supreme Court order.
I have formally written to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India regarding Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann public mischaracterisation of the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs.— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 21, 2026
The SC order permits action only in specific legally defined cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or… pic.twitter.com/Mgu00Vi8CX
“The order does not authorise any mass elimination drive against stray dogs,” he said.
Animal welfare NGO People For Cattle In India (PFCI) appealed to Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to adopt humane and scientific solutions such as sterilisation under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, vaccination drives, responsible waste management and public awareness campaigns.
“Cruelty is not a solution. Compassion, law and science are the correct path,” the organisation said.
Another organisation, The Last Forest, accused the government of using the court’s name to justify violence against voiceless animals.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also reacted to the issue, saying the process must strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines.
“This does not mean anyone can kill dogs. Dogs are living beings too,” he said.
At the same time, several social media users supported the Punjab government’s decision, saying stray dog attacks had become a public safety issue.
Some users praised Bhagwant Mann for taking a “strong step” to ensure safer streets, while others demanded similar action in other states including Rajasthan.
On May 19, 2026 three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N. V. Anjaria observed that citizens have the right under Article 21 of the Constitution to move freely without fear of dog attacks.
The Supreme Court directed authorities to remove stray dogs from sensitive public places such as hospitals, schools, colleges, railway stations and bus stands and shift them to designated shelters without releasing them back into the same areas.
Additionally, the court allowed euthanasia only for rabid, terminally ill or extremely violent and dangerous dogs, and only after legal procedures and examination by veterinary experts.
The court also directed all states to strictly implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, establish ABC centres in every district and warned officials against violating the guidelines.
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