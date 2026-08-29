ETV Bharat / state

Notices For 'Unauthorised' Absence: Punjab Govt Hardens Stance On Aug 27 Employees' Strike

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has directed the officers concerned to issue show-cause notices to those whose absence was "unauthorised" on August 27 during the government employees' statewide strike.

In a letter to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments, the personnel department said notices be issued to those employees who remained "unauthorised absent" and ensure disciplinary action against them as per rules.

Over 3 lakh government employees went on a statewide strike by taking mass casual leave on Thursday to press the Punjab government to accept their demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance (DA), affecting public services.

The personnel department had written to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to compile and submit the list of absentee employees to the department of general administration by the end of the working day for further necessary action as per the provisions under the applicable service rules.

The scheduled meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and representatives of the employees' bodies in Jalandhar was also cancelled on that day after Mann adopted a tough stand, making it clear to the striking employees that talks with them would be held only when they call off their strike.

Over 150 employees' bodies under the banner of Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch had joined hands for the 'maha hartal' to press the state government to accept their long-pending demands. Over 3.50 lakh pensioners also supported the strike.