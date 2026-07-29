ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Decides To Regularise Services Of Contractual Sanitation Workers

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to regularise the services of contractual sanitation workers who have completed five years of service, Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday evening. He further said the government has also decided to bring outsourced sanitation workers with three years of continuous service under direct contracts. The announcement came amid some of the unions of sanitation workers still remain on strike.

Sharing details of the meeting held here, Bains said the government has approved the immediate conversion of 'Safai Sevaks' working on outsourcing in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats who have completed three years of service into direct contractual employees.

He further said the government has also decided that all contractual 'Safai Sevaks' who have completed five years of service, along with all those engaged in 2021, will be regularised. This is a historic step that will ensure the welfare of every Safai Sevak and Sewerman serving Punjab, said Bains.

He further said all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been directed to place the matter before their respective Houses and pass resolutions.

"Urban Local Bodies have complete service records of every worker. Once each House forwards its resolution along with the details of eligible employees, the state government will issue the final approval," he said, adding that as soon as local bodies send their proposals, the government will approve it and complete the process of regularisation.